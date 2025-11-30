International
World
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's position is deteriorating every day both within the country and on the front lines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
world
Global and interstate processes have accelerated, and countries must be ready to respond quickly, Peskov said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts promptly and effectively in a way that serves Russia's interests.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is unable to manage the crisis in Ukraine due to the actions of multiple actors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.
11:36 GMT 30.11.2025 (Updated: 11:37 GMT 30.11.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's position is deteriorating every day both within the country and on the front lines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"One thing is certain: every day is a lost day for Zelensky and the Ukraine regime. Their position worsens daily both within the country and on the front lines," Peskov told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Global and interstate processes have accelerated, and countries must be ready to respond quickly, Peskov said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts promptly and effectively in a way that serves Russia's interests.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is unable to manage the crisis in Ukraine due to the actions of multiple actors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.

"He has made countless political mistakes, when bills were passed and then rolled back. They have their own relationships with Westerners, who, one way or another, control NABU [the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine] and the other structure. Of course, now, when there is a trend toward a peaceful resolution, there are many players involved," Peskov said.

