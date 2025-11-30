https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/yermaks-resignation-is-just-another-pr-stunt-by-ukraine---russian-foreign-ministry-1123201320.html

Yermak's Resignation Is Just Another PR Stunt by Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The resignation of Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, is merely another PR stunt by the Kiev authorities and the entire group must be brought to trial as criminals, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

Everyone already understands that the terrorist Ukrainian regime threatens global security, also said Zakharova.Russia will inform all international institutions about the Ukraine's terrorist attack on the CPC, she added.

