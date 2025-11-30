Yermak's Resignation Is Just Another PR Stunt by Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry
© AP Photo / Brendan SmialowskiUkraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's now former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, second from right, listen as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
© AP Photo / Brendan Smialowski
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The resignation of Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, is merely another PR stunt by the Kiev authorities and the entire group must be brought to trial as criminals, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.
"This is, of course, just another PR stunt. The Kiev regime is cutting off the sandbag again to keep the balloon from collapsing completely. But in reality, this is not a matter of resignation – it is a matter of putting this entire gang on trial. And not only for domestic crimes, such as embezzling Ukrainians' money, but also as international criminals," Zakharova said.
Everyone already understands that the terrorist Ukrainian regime threatens global security, also said Zakharova.
"Everyone already understands that this international terrorist neo-Nazi cell threatens global security," she told journalists, commenting on the Saturday strike on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) facilities.
Russia will inform all international institutions about the Ukraine's terrorist attack on the CPC, she added.