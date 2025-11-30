International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/uae-strongly-condemns-israeli-strikes-on-damascus-suburbs--foreign-ministry-1123201041.html
UAE Strongly Condemns Israeli Strikes on Damascus Suburbs – Foreign Ministry
DUBAI (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) sharply condemned Israel's strikes on the suburbs of Damascus and called on the international community to stop repeated attacks on Syrian territory, the UAE Foreign Ministry said.
2025-11-30
On Friday, Syria TV reported Israeli fighter jets began striking the village of Beit Jinn, located 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Damascus, and causing civilian casualties. The strikes reportedly followed an incident where a group of Israeli soldiers were carrying out a raid within the civilian Syrian community and were ambushed by locals. The ministry also urged the international community to take immediate measures to halt repeated attacks on Syrian territory and prevent any escalation that could heighten regional tensions and jeopardize regional and international peace and security. Following the change of power in Damascus in December 2024, the Israeli army began conducting regular raids in the southern Syrian provinces of Daraa and Quneitra, setting up checkpoints and detaining local residents. Damascus has repeatedly called on the international community to pressure Israel to halt the aggression, saying that it threatens the stability of the entire region. In December of 2024, after the political transition in Syria, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria over the Golan Heights was no longer valid, as Syrian forces had abandoned their positions.
07:43 GMT 30.11.2025
DUBAI (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) sharply condemned Israel's strikes on the suburbs of Damascus and called on the international community to stop repeated attacks on Syrian territory, the UAE Foreign Ministry said.
On Friday, Syria TV reported Israeli fighter jets began striking the village of Beit Jinn, located 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Damascus, and causing civilian casualties. The strikes reportedly followed an incident where a group of Israeli soldiers were carrying out a raid within the civilian Syrian community and were ambushed by locals.
"The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the dangerous Israeli escalation in Syrian territory and the attacks targeting villages in Rif Dimashq Governorate, reaffirming its categorical rejection of any infringement on Syria's sovereignty and threats to its security and stability," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The ministry also urged the international community to take immediate measures to halt repeated attacks on Syrian territory and prevent any escalation that could heighten regional tensions and jeopardize regional and international peace and security.
Following the change of power in Damascus in December 2024, the Israeli army began conducting regular raids in the southern Syrian provinces of Daraa and Quneitra, setting up checkpoints and detaining local residents. Damascus has repeatedly called on the international community to pressure Israel to halt the aggression, saying that it threatens the stability of the entire region.
In December of 2024, after the political transition in Syria, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria over the Golan Heights was no longer valid, as Syrian forces had abandoned their positions.
