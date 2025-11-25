https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/iranian-foreign-minister-calls-for-pressuring-israel-to-join-chemical-weapons-convention-1123169939.html

Iranian FM Urges Global Pressure on Israel to Join Chemical Weapons Pact

Iranian FM Urges Global Pressure on Israel to Join Chemical Weapons Pact

Sputnik International

Israel remains the sole obstacle to establishing a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and must be forced to join the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), Abbas Araghchi, Iranian foreign minister and head of the Iranian delegation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), said on Tuesday.

2025-11-25T12:20+0000

2025-11-25T12:20+0000

2025-11-25T12:26+0000

world

middle east

abbas araghchi

israel

iran

organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)

organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)

chemical weapons convention

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107922/51/1079225185_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2374955accad98b5d6eec421d0275845.jpg

The 30th session of the OPCW Conference of States Parties is underway in The Hague from November 24 to 28. Israel has not joined any disarmament treaties, including the CWC, and remains the "only obstacle" to creating a WMD-free zone in the region, the Iranian foreign minister said. While WMDs are inherently dangerous and inhumane, their possession by "wanted criminals" responsible for "massacre and genocide over the past two years" poses a grave existential threat to humanity and the planet, he said. Araghchi said that the CWC is the most successful disarmament treaty to date but warned that its effectiveness depends on full compliance by all states without exception.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/strikes-on-irans-nuclear-facilities-raise-serious-concerns---opcw-envoy-1122384974.html

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iranian foreign minister, chemical weapons convention, organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons