"Over the past day, Russian forces eliminated over 260 Ukrainian soldiers in Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) area. In total, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 450 military personnel, two motor vehicles, and an artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian assault groups have entered the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)
Russian air defense systems have shot down a HIMARS rocket and 230 Ukrainian drones
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 160 Ukrainian soldiers, six motor vehicles, and a material depot
Russia's Zapad battlegroup over the past day has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, 13 motor vehicles, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher, 12 electronic warfare stations, and three ammunition depots
In battles with Russia's Sever battlegroup, Ukraine lost over 110 troops, and six motor vehicles
Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 50 troops, two armored fighting vehicles, including one US-made М113 armored personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, and a material depot
Russia's Dnepr battlegroup has eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian troops, seven motor vehicles, and a material depot