International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/ukraine-loses-up-to-450-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-tsentr-battlegroup-1123201540.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 450 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup
Ukraine Loses Up to 450 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2025-11-30T10:26+0000
2025-11-30T10:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467233_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_85cdcf7c9ff37921e3207d799377a5bd.jpg
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/yermaks-resignation-is-just-another-pr-stunt-by-ukraine---russian-foreign-ministry-1123201320.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467233_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3dcafc6769d17681e0ec4395d10fc371.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, loses, russia's special operation
russia, ukraine, loses, russia's special operation

Ukraine Loses Up to 450 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup

10:26 GMT 30.11.2025 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 30.11.2025)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankRussian soldiers refining their combat readiness near Zaporozhye
Russian soldiers refining their combat readiness near Zaporozhye - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2025
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, Russian forces eliminated over 260 Ukrainian soldiers in Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) area. In total, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 450 military personnel, two motor vehicles, and an artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian assault groups have entered the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)
Russian air defense systems have shot down a HIMARS rocket and 230 Ukrainian drones
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 160 Ukrainian soldiers, six motor vehicles, and a material depot
Russia's Zapad battlegroup over the past day has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, 13 motor vehicles, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher, 12 electronic warfare stations, and three ammunition depots
In battles with Russia's Sever battlegroup, Ukraine lost over 110 troops, and six motor vehicles
Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 50 troops, two armored fighting vehicles, including one US-made М113 armored personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, and a material depot
Russia's Dnepr battlegroup has eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian troops, seven motor vehicles, and a material depot
Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's now former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, second from right, listen as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2025
World
Yermak's Resignation Is Just Another PR Stunt by Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry
09:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала