International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/us-air-force-fighter-jet-intercepts-civilian-aircraft-in-florida-near-trump-residence-1123200058.html
US Air Force Fighter Jet Intercepts Civilian Aircraft in Florida Near Trump Residence
US Air Force Fighter Jet Intercepts Civilian Aircraft in Florida Near Trump Residence
Sputnik International
A US Air Force fighter jet intercepted a civilian aircraft in restricted airspace in Palm Beach, Florida, near US President Donald Trump's residence, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said.
2025-11-30T04:54+0000
2025-11-30T04:54+0000
americas
us
donald trump
palm beach
north american aerospace defense command (norad)
fighter jet
us air force
mar-a-lago
f-16
f-16 fighter jet
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1e/1123200159_0:70:1337:822_1920x0_80_0_0_7d453677173e959f576c54f29ed5781a.jpg
"Today, a NORAD F-16 fighter jet intercepted a civilian aircraft violating a temporary flight restriction airspace over Palm Beach, FL. The aircraft was safely escorted out of the area," the command said on X. Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is located in the southern part of Palm Beach, flight is also restricted over the surrounding area.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250713/missed-chances-trump-failed-to-capitalize-after-attempted-assassination-1122432509.html
americas
palm beach
mar-a-lago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1e/1123200159_75:0:1263:891_1920x0_80_0_0_bd7f38900ef8061c9d0a30067361694a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
fighter jet, assassination attempt, mar-a-lago, trump house, trump security
fighter jet, assassination attempt, mar-a-lago, trump house, trump security

US Air Force Fighter Jet Intercepts Civilian Aircraft in Florida Near Trump Residence

04:54 GMT 30.11.2025
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense MinistryIn this photo provided on Sunday, April 16, 2023 by South Korea Defense Ministry, US F-16 fighter jets makes a landing at the Gwangju Air Base in South Korea, Friday, April 14
In this photo provided on Sunday, April 16, 2023 by South Korea Defense Ministry, US F-16 fighter jets makes a landing at the Gwangju Air Base in South Korea, Friday, April 14 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2025
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US Air Force fighter jet intercepted a civilian aircraft in restricted airspace in Palm Beach, Florida, near US President Donald Trump's residence, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said.
"Today, a NORAD F-16 fighter jet intercepted a civilian aircraft violating a temporary flight restriction airspace over Palm Beach, FL. The aircraft was safely escorted out of the area," the command said on X.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is located in the southern part of Palm Beach, flight is also restricted over the surrounding area.
President Donald Trump gives a commencement address at the University of Alabama, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2025
Americas
Missed Chances: Trump Failed to Capitalize After Attempted Assassination
13 July, 09:20 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала