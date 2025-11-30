https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/us-air-force-fighter-jet-intercepts-civilian-aircraft-in-florida-near-trump-residence-1123200058.html
US Air Force Fighter Jet Intercepts Civilian Aircraft in Florida Near Trump Residence
A US Air Force fighter jet intercepted a civilian aircraft in restricted airspace in Palm Beach, Florida, near US President Donald Trump's residence, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said.
"Today, a NORAD F-16 fighter jet intercepted a civilian aircraft violating a temporary flight restriction airspace over Palm Beach, FL. The aircraft was safely escorted out of the area," the command said on X. Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is located in the southern part of Palm Beach, flight is also restricted over the surrounding area.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US Air Force fighter jet intercepted a civilian aircraft in restricted airspace in Palm Beach, Florida, near US President Donald Trump's residence, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said.
"Today, a NORAD F-16 fighter jet intercepted a civilian aircraft violating a temporary flight restriction airspace over Palm Beach, FL. The aircraft was safely escorted out of the area," the command said on X.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is located in the southern part of Palm Beach, flight is also restricted over the surrounding area.