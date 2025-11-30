International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/zelensky-faces-new-round-of-us-pressure-in-bilateral-talks---reports-1123200380.html
Zelensky Faces New Round of US Pressure in Bilateral Talks - Reports
Zelensky Faces New Round of US Pressure in Bilateral Talks - Reports
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky faces a new round of US pressure in light of the Ukrainian delegation's talks with the US delegation, amid the efforts for the conflict's settlement, the corruption scandal in Ukraine, and ongoing hostilities, The Washington Post reported.
2025-11-30T05:05+0000
2025-11-30T05:05+0000
world
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
dmitry peskov
kiev
russia
corruption scandal
corruption probe
corruption charges
national anti-corruption bureau of ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123136584_0:22:3072:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_8f40be9fdeeeecf6daaa12d0526b53db.jpg
On Friday, Zelensky announced that Ukraine would be represented at the talks with the US by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov, as well as representatives of the Foreign Ministry and intelligence agencies. Zelensky will face a new round of pressure from the US next week to reach an agreement to end the conflict with Russia, as his inner circle is embroiled in a corruption scandal, opposition leaders are calling for a complete government reshuffle, and Moscow continues its offensive, setting the stage for one of the most politically dangerous moments for Kiev, the report said. Meanwhile, Ukrainian lawmaker Volodymyr Ariev told the newspaper that, instead of making real changes in the government, Zelensky "resigned one corruption scandal [figure, former head of Zelensky's office, Andriy Yermak] and appointed another [Rustam Umerov] as head of the negotiating team." The United States has tabled a new peace plan for Ukraine. Media reported that the original 28-point draft was revised down to 19 points after US, Ukrainian and European officials met in Geneva for talks on November 23. On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that US President Donald Trump's new peace plan could form the basis for a final settlement in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Kiev must make a decision and begin negotiating. Kiev's freedom of decision-making is shrinking as a result of the Russian armed forces' offensive actions, he noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/ukraines-anti-corruption-watchdog-raids-zelenskys-chief-of-staff-yermak-1123189542.html
ukraine
kiev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123136584_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa06fd4cfff96881b7b4de0388cf98de.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
mounting pressure, corruption scandal, ukraine corruption, corrupt ukrainian, corrupt ukraine, corrupt regime, ukraine-russia war, russia-ukraine war, nato's proxy war, nato proxy war, zelenskyy's tea,. zelenskyy's aide
mounting pressure, corruption scandal, ukraine corruption, corrupt ukrainian, corrupt ukraine, corrupt regime, ukraine-russia war, russia-ukraine war, nato's proxy war, nato proxy war, zelenskyy's tea,. zelenskyy's aide

Zelensky Faces New Round of US Pressure in Bilateral Talks - Reports

05:05 GMT 30.11.2025
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinVolodymyr Zelensky speaks in Lafayette Park, across from the White House, after meeting with President Donald Trump and European leaders Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington
Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Lafayette Park, across from the White House, after meeting with President Donald Trump and European leaders Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2025
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky faces a new round of US pressure in light of the Ukrainian delegation's talks with the US delegation, amid the efforts for the conflict's settlement, the corruption scandal in Ukraine, and ongoing hostilities, The Washington Post reported.
On Friday, Zelensky announced that Ukraine would be represented at the talks with the US by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov, as well as representatives of the Foreign Ministry and intelligence agencies.
Zelensky will face a new round of pressure from the US next week to reach an agreement to end the conflict with Russia, as his inner circle is embroiled in a corruption scandal, opposition leaders are calling for a complete government reshuffle, and Moscow continues its offensive, setting the stage for one of the most politically dangerous moments for Kiev, the report said.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian lawmaker Volodymyr Ariev told the newspaper that, instead of making real changes in the government, Zelensky "resigned one corruption scandal [figure, former head of Zelensky's office, Andriy Yermak] and appointed another [Rustam Umerov] as head of the negotiating team."
Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2025
World
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Watchdog Raids Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Yermak
28 November, 09:29 GMT
The United States has tabled a new peace plan for Ukraine. Media reported that the original 28-point draft was revised down to 19 points after US, Ukrainian and European officials met in Geneva for talks on November 23.
On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that US President Donald Trump's new peace plan could form the basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Kiev must make a decision and begin negotiating. Kiev's freedom of decision-making is shrinking as a result of the Russian armed forces' offensive actions, he noted.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала