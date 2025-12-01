https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/cenotaphs-of-us-mercenaries-who-died-in-ukraine-appearing-in-us-1123203746.html

Cenotaphs of US Mercenaries Who Died in Ukraine Appearing in US

Cenotaphs of US Mercenaries Who Died in Ukraine Appearing in US

Sputnik International

Empty graves, or cenotaphs, of American mercenaries who fought on the side of Ukraine are appearing in the United states because their families are unable to retrieve their bodies, a RIA Novosti correspondent revealed.

2025-12-01T03:41+0000

2025-12-01T03:41+0000

2025-12-01T04:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

ria novosti

pennsylvania

us army

state department

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/01/1123203591_0:72:1156:722_1920x0_80_0_0_5dddb33371b874c2bbd9843525722d73.jpg

There are no official figures on the number of US mercenaries killed since the beginning of Russia's special military operation. Publicly available information suggests the number is over 100. According to publicly available data, at least one American mercenary was killed in November, at least three in October, and the same number in September. One of the first US citizens to die this year was 23-year-old Robert from Pennsylvania, who was rejected by the US Army due to health issues. As a result, as relatives told local publications, the young man felt there was no meaning in life, working as a night security guard and wanting to become a soldier. In the spring of 2024, he joined the Ukrainian military. His family was expecting him to go on leave in January 2025. According to publicly available information, the mass desertion of foreign mercenaries led to the Ukrainian command canceling his leave, throwing him into battle near Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), where he was killed on January 3. The American's body remained on the battlefield. In late July, the family held a symbolic farewell ceremony and set up a makeshift memorial near their home, erecting a plaque with the name of Robert and another mercenary killed on the same day. Another similar example was 22-year-old William from North Carolina, who was killed in the spring of 2022, but his body was never found, according to his family. Ultimately, the family held a farewell ceremony, erecting only a plaque in the cemetery in memory of the deceased. Relatives of fallen Americans often limit their farewells to a memorial service at a local church. One such example was the farewell to a mercenary named Seth from West Virginia, who was killed in 2023 in the Kherson Region. Meanwhile, the State Department issued a memo warning against traveling to Ukraine. It instructs Americans to avoid combat zones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/nato-officers-headquarters-bunker-near-kiev-destroyed-in-night-strike--underground-1122999625.html

ukraine

russia

pennsylvania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us mercs in ukraine, mercenaries die in ukraine, mercs in ukraine, us soldiers in ukraine, ukraine losses