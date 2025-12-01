https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/cenotaphs-of-us-mercenaries-who-died-in-ukraine-appearing-in-us-1123203746.html
Cenotaphs of US Mercenaries Who Died in Ukraine Appearing in US
Cenotaphs of US Mercenaries Who Died in Ukraine Appearing in US
Sputnik International
Empty graves, or cenotaphs, of American mercenaries who fought on the side of Ukraine are appearing in the United states because their families are unable to retrieve their bodies, a RIA Novosti correspondent revealed.
2025-12-01T03:41+0000
2025-12-01T03:41+0000
2025-12-01T04:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
ria novosti
pennsylvania
us army
state department
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/01/1123203591_0:72:1156:722_1920x0_80_0_0_5dddb33371b874c2bbd9843525722d73.jpg
There are no official figures on the number of US mercenaries killed since the beginning of Russia's special military operation. Publicly available information suggests the number is over 100. According to publicly available data, at least one American mercenary was killed in November, at least three in October, and the same number in September. One of the first US citizens to die this year was 23-year-old Robert from Pennsylvania, who was rejected by the US Army due to health issues. As a result, as relatives told local publications, the young man felt there was no meaning in life, working as a night security guard and wanting to become a soldier. In the spring of 2024, he joined the Ukrainian military. His family was expecting him to go on leave in January 2025. According to publicly available information, the mass desertion of foreign mercenaries led to the Ukrainian command canceling his leave, throwing him into battle near Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), where he was killed on January 3. The American's body remained on the battlefield. In late July, the family held a symbolic farewell ceremony and set up a makeshift memorial near their home, erecting a plaque with the name of Robert and another mercenary killed on the same day. Another similar example was 22-year-old William from North Carolina, who was killed in the spring of 2022, but his body was never found, according to his family. Ultimately, the family held a farewell ceremony, erecting only a plaque in the cemetery in memory of the deceased. Relatives of fallen Americans often limit their farewells to a memorial service at a local church. One such example was the farewell to a mercenary named Seth from West Virginia, who was killed in 2023 in the Kherson Region. Meanwhile, the State Department issued a memo warning against traveling to Ukraine. It instructs Americans to avoid combat zones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/nato-officers-headquarters-bunker-near-kiev-destroyed-in-night-strike--underground-1122999625.html
ukraine
russia
pennsylvania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/01/1123203591_49:0:1106:793_1920x0_80_0_0_fd056a00a21247f49440f7274bb34883.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us mercs in ukraine, mercenaries die in ukraine, mercs in ukraine, us soldiers in ukraine, ukraine losses
us mercs in ukraine, mercenaries die in ukraine, mercs in ukraine, us soldiers in ukraine, ukraine losses
Cenotaphs of US Mercenaries Who Died in Ukraine Appearing in US
03:41 GMT 01.12.2025 (Updated: 04:03 GMT 01.12.2025)
Empty graves, or cenotaphs, of American mercenaries who fought on the side of Ukraine are appearing in the United states because their families are unable to retrieve their bodies, a RIA Novosti correspondent revealed.
There are no official figures on the number of US mercenaries killed since the beginning of Russia's special military operation. Publicly available information suggests the number is over 100. According to publicly available data, at least one American mercenary was killed in November, at least three in October, and the same number in September.
One of the first US citizens to die this year was 23-year-old Robert from Pennsylvania, who was rejected by the US Army due to health issues. As a result, as relatives told local publications, the young man felt there was no meaning in life, working as a night security guard and wanting to become a soldier. In the spring of 2024, he joined the Ukrainian military. His family was expecting him to go on leave in January 2025. According to publicly available information, the mass desertion of foreign mercenaries led to the Ukrainian command canceling his leave, throwing him into battle near Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), where he was killed on January 3.
The American's body remained on the battlefield. In late July, the family held a symbolic farewell ceremony and set up a makeshift memorial near their home, erecting a plaque with the name of Robert and another mercenary killed on the same day.
Another similar example was 22-year-old William from North Carolina, who was killed in the spring of 2022, but his body was never found, according to his family. Ultimately, the family held a farewell ceremony, erecting only a plaque in the cemetery in memory of the deceased. Relatives of fallen Americans often limit their farewells to a memorial service at a local church. One such example was the farewell to a mercenary named Seth from West Virginia, who was killed in 2023 in the Kherson Region.
Meanwhile, the State Department issued a memo warning against traveling to Ukraine. It instructs Americans to avoid combat zones.