https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/central-african-republic-developing-rapidly-thanks-to-russias-aid---defense-minister-1123205627.html

Central African Republic Developing Rapidly Thanks to Russia's Aid - Defense Minister

Central African Republic Developing Rapidly Thanks to Russia's Aid - Defense Minister

Sputnik International

The pace of development in the Central African Republic (CAR) has become unprecedentedly fast thanks to Russia's aid, which stabilized the situation in the country and contributed to the active development of infrastructure projects, CAR Defense Minister Claude Rameaux Bireau told Sputnik.

2025-12-01T14:15+0000

2025-12-01T14:15+0000

2025-12-01T14:15+0000

russia

central african republic

africa

bilateral relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/10/1121436531_0:0:3035:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_18925ecf68c7ff95eb5f334a00b1eb12.jpg

"Security in the CAR made it possible to attract foreign partners to the country, and now the CAR is experiencing unprecedented development - roads, hospitals, and schools are being built. Our people are making plans, and of course, everyone understands who made this possible," Bireau said in an interview dedicated to Republic Day. The CAR celebrates Republic Day on December 1. On this date in 1958, the former French colony gained autonomy, and just two years later, in 1960, the country achieved independence.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/africa-should-collaborate-with-russia-on-synthetic-oil---energy-chamber-chairman-1122972480.html

russia

central african republic

africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia africa ties, russia car, russian aid