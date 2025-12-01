https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/central-african-republic-developing-rapidly-thanks-to-russias-aid---defense-minister-1123205627.html
Central African Republic Developing Rapidly Thanks to Russia's Aid - Defense Minister
Central African Republic Developing Rapidly Thanks to Russia's Aid - Defense Minister
Sputnik International
The pace of development in the Central African Republic (CAR) has become unprecedentedly fast thanks to Russia's aid, which stabilized the situation in the country and contributed to the active development of infrastructure projects, CAR Defense Minister Claude Rameaux Bireau told Sputnik.
2025-12-01T14:15+0000
2025-12-01T14:15+0000
2025-12-01T14:15+0000
russia
central african republic
africa
bilateral relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/10/1121436531_0:0:3035:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_18925ecf68c7ff95eb5f334a00b1eb12.jpg
"Security in the CAR made it possible to attract foreign partners to the country, and now the CAR is experiencing unprecedented development - roads, hospitals, and schools are being built. Our people are making plans, and of course, everyone understands who made this possible," Bireau said in an interview dedicated to Republic Day. The CAR celebrates Republic Day on December 1. On this date in 1958, the former French colony gained autonomy, and just two years later, in 1960, the country achieved independence.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/africa-should-collaborate-with-russia-on-synthetic-oil---energy-chamber-chairman-1122972480.html
russia
central african republic
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/10/1121436531_167:0:2867:2025_1920x0_80_0_0_2588be5e94e98152c2c7e7a558022193.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia africa ties, russia car, russian aid
russia africa ties, russia car, russian aid
Central African Republic Developing Rapidly Thanks to Russia's Aid - Defense Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The pace of development in the Central African Republic (CAR) has become unprecedentedly fast thanks to Russia's aid, which stabilized the situation in the country and contributed to the active development of infrastructure projects, CAR Defense Minister Claude Rameaux Bireau told Sputnik.
"Security in the CAR made it possible to attract foreign partners to the country, and now the CAR is experiencing unprecedented development - roads, hospitals, and schools are being built. Our people are making plans, and of course, everyone understands who made this possible," Bireau said in an interview dedicated to Republic Day.
The CAR celebrates Republic Day on December 1. On this date in 1958, the former French colony gained autonomy, and just two years later, in 1960, the country achieved independence.