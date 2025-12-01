International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/central-african-republic-developing-rapidly-thanks-to-russias-aid---defense-minister-1123205627.html
Central African Republic Developing Rapidly Thanks to Russia's Aid - Defense Minister
Central African Republic Developing Rapidly Thanks to Russia's Aid - Defense Minister
Sputnik International
The pace of development in the Central African Republic (CAR) has become unprecedentedly fast thanks to Russia's aid, which stabilized the situation in the country and contributed to the active development of infrastructure projects, CAR Defense Minister Claude Rameaux Bireau told Sputnik.
2025-12-01T14:15+0000
2025-12-01T14:15+0000
russia
central african republic
africa
bilateral relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/10/1121436531_0:0:3035:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_18925ecf68c7ff95eb5f334a00b1eb12.jpg
"Security in the CAR made it possible to attract foreign partners to the country, and now the CAR is experiencing unprecedented development - roads, hospitals, and schools are being built. Our people are making plans, and of course, everyone understands who made this possible," Bireau said in an interview dedicated to Republic Day. The CAR celebrates Republic Day on December 1. On this date in 1958, the former French colony gained autonomy, and just two years later, in 1960, the country achieved independence.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/africa-should-collaborate-with-russia-on-synthetic-oil---energy-chamber-chairman-1122972480.html
russia
central african republic
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/10/1121436531_167:0:2867:2025_1920x0_80_0_0_2588be5e94e98152c2c7e7a558022193.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia africa ties, russia car, russian aid
russia africa ties, russia car, russian aid

Central African Republic Developing Rapidly Thanks to Russia's Aid - Defense Minister

14:15 GMT 01.12.2025
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Central African Republic (CAR) President Faustin Archange Touadera
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Central African Republic (CAR) President Faustin Archange Touadera - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2025
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The pace of development in the Central African Republic (CAR) has become unprecedentedly fast thanks to Russia's aid, which stabilized the situation in the country and contributed to the active development of infrastructure projects, CAR Defense Minister Claude Rameaux Bireau told Sputnik.
"Security in the CAR made it possible to attract foreign partners to the country, and now the CAR is experiencing unprecedented development - roads, hospitals, and schools are being built. Our people are making plans, and of course, everyone understands who made this possible," Bireau said in an interview dedicated to Republic Day.
The CAR celebrates Republic Day on December 1. On this date in 1958, the former French colony gained autonomy, and just two years later, in 1960, the country achieved independence.
Oil storage facility of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC-R) in Russia's Krasnodar region - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2025
World
Africa Should Collaborate With Russia on Synthetic Oil - Energy Chamber Chairman
16 October, 13:54 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала