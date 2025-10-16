International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/africa-should-collaborate-with-russia-on-synthetic-oil---energy-chamber-chairman-1122972480.html
Africa Should Collaborate With Russia on Synthetic Oil - Energy Chamber Chairman
Africa Should Collaborate With Russia on Synthetic Oil - Energy Chamber Chairman
Sputnik International
African countries should collaborate with Russia on synthetic oil production to boost cleaner energy development across the continent, African Energy Chamber Chairman NJ Ayuk told Sputnik.
2025-10-16T13:54+0000
2025-10-16T13:54+0000
world
russia
moscow
igor sechin
rosneft
oil
oil exports
oil production
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/11/1121577394_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_10fed54ff70627a9fd26f1f9696e76a3.jpg
"We've seen cleaner synthetic oil production coming out of Russia. We could do that in Africa. We need to collaborate on that," Ayuk said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week in Moscow. Ayuk added that beyond technology sharing, it is equally important to invest in "capacity building and developing people" to sustain the sector’s growth. In June, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin announced that the company had completed the development of its own gas-to-liquid (GTL) technology, enabling the conversion of natural gas into synthetic oil and petroleum products. The company plans to roll out this technology at its facilities on the Taymyr Peninsula. Synthetic oil is a type of manufactured fuel derived from various raw materials that are not directly linked to conventional crude oil extraction. Feedstocks for producing synthetic oil may include coal, biomass, natural gas, or carbon dioxide.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250911/hungary-uncovers-new-oil-field-capable-of-producing-1000-barrels-per-vay-1122768359.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/11/1121577394_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_48c270f713cadf92435ee61eb5b9d902.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
collaborate with russia, african energy chamber chairman nj ayuk, synthetic oil production
collaborate with russia, african energy chamber chairman nj ayuk, synthetic oil production

Africa Should Collaborate With Russia on Synthetic Oil - Energy Chamber Chairman

13:54 GMT 16.10.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaly TimkivOil storage facility of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC-R) in Russia's Krasnodar region
Oil storage facility of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC-R) in Russia's Krasnodar region - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - African countries should collaborate with Russia on synthetic oil production to boost cleaner energy development across the continent, African Energy Chamber Chairman NJ Ayuk told Sputnik.
"We've seen cleaner synthetic oil production coming out of Russia. We could do that in Africa. We need to collaborate on that," Ayuk said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week in Moscow.
Ayuk added that beyond technology sharing, it is equally important to invest in "capacity building and developing people" to sustain the sector’s growth.
In June, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin announced that the company had completed the development of its own gas-to-liquid (GTL) technology, enabling the conversion of natural gas into synthetic oil and petroleum products. The company plans to roll out this technology at its facilities on the Taymyr Peninsula.
Synthetic oil is a type of manufactured fuel derived from various raw materials that are not directly linked to conventional crude oil extraction. Feedstocks for producing synthetic oil may include coal, biomass, natural gas, or carbon dioxide.
Oil rig - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2025
World
Hungary Uncovers New Oil Field Capable of Producing 1,000 Barrels Per Вay
11 September, 06:37 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала