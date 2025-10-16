https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/africa-should-collaborate-with-russia-on-synthetic-oil---energy-chamber-chairman-1122972480.html

Africa Should Collaborate With Russia on Synthetic Oil - Energy Chamber Chairman

African countries should collaborate with Russia on synthetic oil production to boost cleaner energy development across the continent, African Energy Chamber Chairman NJ Ayuk told Sputnik.

"We've seen cleaner synthetic oil production coming out of Russia. We could do that in Africa. We need to collaborate on that," Ayuk said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week in Moscow. Ayuk added that beyond technology sharing, it is equally important to invest in "capacity building and developing people" to sustain the sector’s growth. In June, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin announced that the company had completed the development of its own gas-to-liquid (GTL) technology, enabling the conversion of natural gas into synthetic oil and petroleum products. The company plans to roll out this technology at its facilities on the Taymyr Peninsula. Synthetic oil is a type of manufactured fuel derived from various raw materials that are not directly linked to conventional crude oil extraction. Feedstocks for producing synthetic oil may include coal, biomass, natural gas, or carbon dioxide.

