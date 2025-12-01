International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/french-politician-accuses-eus-kallas-of-lying-over-remarks-on-russia-1123205507.html
French Politician Rips Into EU’s ‘Lying’ Kallas Over Remarks on Russia
French Politician Rips Into EU’s ‘Lying’ Kallas Over Remarks on Russia
Sputnik International
Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, leader of the right-wing party Debout la France (France Arise), on Monday accused EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas of lying after she claimed that Russia allegedly "does not want peace."
2025-12-01T14:14+0000
2025-12-01T14:25+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
european union (eu)
france
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119121508_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_af85ce4e9fa09c9c2734d6d528d2e9cb.jpg
Earlier on Monday, ahead of a defense-focused EU meeting in Brussels, Kallas claimed that Russia does not seek peace in Ukraine, therefore the EU must make Ukraine "as strong as possible." He also recalled Kallas' recent public statement in which she encouraged seeking to break Russia down into "smaller states." Since mid-November, the United States has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine. Special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected in Moscow this week to discuss the plan. On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that US President Donald Trump's new peace plan could form the basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/rubio-declines-bilateral-talks-with-eus-kallas-on-ukraine-settlement---reports-1123168106.html
russia
ukraine
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119121508_235:0:1896:1246_1920x0_80_0_0_7a6d2702bacab0f6c3f270503e4ab6e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kaja kallas lies, eu foreign policy chief, ukraine conflict peace
kaja kallas lies, eu foreign policy chief, ukraine conflict peace

French Politician Rips Into EU’s ‘Lying’ Kallas Over Remarks on Russia

14:14 GMT 01.12.2025 (Updated: 14:25 GMT 01.12.2025)
CC BY 2.0 / Raul Mee (EU2017EE) / Kaja KallasПремьер-министр Эстонии Кая Каллас
Премьер-министр Эстонии Кая Каллас - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2025
CC BY 2.0 / Raul Mee (EU2017EE) / Kaja Kallas
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, leader of the right-wing party Debout la France (France Arise), on Monday accused EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas of lying after she claimed that Russia allegedly "does not want peace."
Earlier on Monday, ahead of a defense-focused EU meeting in Brussels, Kallas claimed that Russia does not seek peace in Ukraine, therefore the EU must make Ukraine "as strong as possible."

"Kaja Kallas is lying. It is the European Union that does not want peace and prefers to give money to the corrupt regime of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky," Dupont-Aignan said on X.

He also recalled Kallas' recent public statement in which she encouraged seeking to break Russia down into "smaller states."
Since mid-November, the United States has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine. Special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected in Moscow this week to discuss the plan. On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that US President Donald Trump's new peace plan could form the basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for the U.S. Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2025
World
Rubio Declines Bilateral Talks With EU's Kallas on Ukraine Settlement - Reports
25 November, 09:57 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала