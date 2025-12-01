https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/french-politician-accuses-eus-kallas-of-lying-over-remarks-on-russia-1123205507.html

French Politician Rips Into EU’s ‘Lying’ Kallas Over Remarks on Russia

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, leader of the right-wing party Debout la France (France Arise), on Monday accused EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas of lying after she claimed that Russia allegedly "does not want peace."

Earlier on Monday, ahead of a defense-focused EU meeting in Brussels, Kallas claimed that Russia does not seek peace in Ukraine, therefore the EU must make Ukraine "as strong as possible." He also recalled Kallas' recent public statement in which she encouraged seeking to break Russia down into "smaller states." Since mid-November, the United States has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine. Special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected in Moscow this week to discuss the plan. On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that US President Donald Trump's new peace plan could form the basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.

