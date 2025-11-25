https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/rubio-declines-bilateral-talks-with-eus-kallas-on-ukraine-settlement---reports-1123168106.html
Rubio Declines Bilateral Talks With EU's Kallas on Ukraine Settlement - Reports
Rubio Declines Bilateral Talks With EU's Kallas on Ukraine Settlement - Reports
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has declined to hold bilateral meetings on Ukraine with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas amid tensions between her and the administration of US President Donald Trump, media reported on Tuesday, citing officials.
2025-11-25T09:57+0000
2025-11-25T09:57+0000
2025-11-25T09:57+0000
world
ukraine
marco rubio
donald trump
european union (eu)
peace
peace negotiations
peace process
peace talks
peace talks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/15/1122099915_0:5:3072:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_5be036677f9663d0c6c8d50f4496454e.jpg
One source was cited as saying that Kallas is seen as playing the role of a "bad cop" behind the scenes for EU member states, and even Rubio, despite his pro-European stances, declines bilateral meetings with the Estonian diplomat. Since last week, the US has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine and sent negotiators to Geneva on Sunday for talks with Ukraine. The original 28-point peace plan was subsequently revised down to 19 points, eliminating some of the initial proposals, such as downsizing Ukrainian armed forces, reducing US military aid and banning foreign military presence in Ukraine, as well as reportedly the recognition of Crimea and Donbas regions as Russian. US media reported earlier in the day that US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll is meeting with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to discuss the new plan. On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Trump's new peace plan could form a basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/russia-received-no-information-on-us-eu-ukraine-negotiations-in-geneva---kremlin-1123161426.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/15/1122099915_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_697c2b3e811586e27e3a304a7055b5e4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
bilateral talks with eu's kallas, us secretary of state marco rubio, us president donald trump
bilateral talks with eu's kallas, us secretary of state marco rubio, us president donald trump
Rubio Declines Bilateral Talks With EU's Kallas on Ukraine Settlement - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has declined to hold bilateral meetings on Ukraine with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas amid tensions between her and the administration of US President Donald Trump, media reported on Tuesday, citing officials.
One source was cited as saying that Kallas is seen as playing the role of a "bad cop" behind the scenes for EU member states
, and even Rubio, despite his pro-European stances, declines bilateral meetings with the Estonian diplomat.
Since last week, the US has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine and sent negotiators to Geneva on Sunday for talks with Ukraine. The original 28-point peace plan was subsequently revised down to 19 points, eliminating some of the initial proposals, such as downsizing Ukrainian armed forces, reducing US military aid and banning foreign military presence in Ukraine, as well as reportedly the recognition of Crimea and Donbas regions as Russian.
US media reported earlier in the day that US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll is meeting with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to discuss the new plan.
On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Trump's new peace plan could form a basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.