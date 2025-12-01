International
NATO Suggests 'Preemptive Strikes' Against Russia Could Be 'Defensive'
NATO Suggests 'Preemptive Strikes' Against Russia Could Be 'Defensive'
NATO may consider launching a preemptive strike in the face of Russia's alleged actions against the alliance, Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the chair of NATO's military committee, told the Financial Times.
2025-12-01T03:58+0000
2025-12-01T04:08+0000
world
russia-nato showdown
nato
russia
kremlin
financial times
Dragone stated that a "preemptive strike" could be considered a "defensive action," according to the publication. However, the admiral said "it is further away from our normal way of thinking and behaviour," adding that there are legal questions regarding such a potential move. In recent years, Russia has seen unprecedented NATO activity along its western borders. The alliance is expanding its initiatives and calling it "deterring Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the alliance's buildup of forces in Europe. The Kremlin has noted that Russia posed no threat to anyone, but would not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously explained in detail in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that Russia had no intention of attacking NATO countries; there was no point in doing so. The Russian leader noted that Western politicians regularly frighten their populations with an imaginary Russian threat to distract attention from domestic problems, but that "smart people understand perfectly well that this is a fake."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/nato-preparing-its-population-for-war-with-russia---russian-envoy-to-belgium-1123187532.html
russia
03:58 GMT 01.12.2025 (Updated: 04:08 GMT 01.12.2025)
NATO may consider launching a preemptive strike in the face of Russia's alleged actions against the alliance, Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the chair of NATO's military committee, told the Financial Times.
Dragone stated that a "preemptive strike" could be considered a "defensive action," according to the publication.
However, the admiral said "it is further away from our normal way of thinking and behaviour," adding that there are legal questions regarding such a potential move.
In recent years, Russia has seen unprecedented NATO activity along its western borders. The alliance is expanding its initiatives and calling it "deterring Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the alliance's buildup of forces in Europe. The Kremlin has noted that Russia posed no threat to anyone, but would not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously explained in detail in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that Russia had no intention of attacking NATO countries; there was no point in doing so. The Russian leader noted that Western politicians regularly frighten their populations with an imaginary Russian threat to distract attention from domestic problems, but that "smart people understand perfectly well that this is a fake."
