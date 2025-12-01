https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/remarks-on-possible-preemptive-strikes-on-russia-irresponsible---russian-foreign-ministry-1123205726.html
Russia Slams NATO’s 'Preemptive Strikes' Talk as Reckless and Irresponsible
Russia Slams NATO's 'Preemptive Strikes' Talk as Reckless and Irresponsible
Sputnik International
Remarks by NATO officials about possible "preemptive strikes" against Russia are extremely irresponsible move, pointing to the alliance's readiness to continue escalating the situation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
In his recent interview with Financial Times, Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the chair of NATO's military committee, said that the North Atlantic Alliance may weigh launching a preemptive strike in the face of Russia's alleged actions against the alliance. These statements shatter the myth of the bloc being a “purely defensive” one, Zakharova noted."People making such statements must be aware of the risks and possible consequences that follow, including for the alliance members themselves," Zakharova cautioned.
russia
Russia Slams NATO’s 'Preemptive Strikes' Talk as Reckless and Irresponsible
14:20 GMT 01.12.2025 (Updated: 14:34 GMT 01.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Remarks by NATO officials about possible "preemptive strikes" against Russia are an extremely irresponsible move, pointing to the alliance's readiness to continue escalating the situation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
In his recent interview with Financial Times, Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the chair of NATO's military committee, said that the North Atlantic Alliance may weigh launching a preemptive strike in the face of Russia's alleged actions against the alliance.
"We view G. Cavo Dragone's statement about the possibility of preemptive strikes against Russia as an extremely irresponsible move, indicating the alliance's readiness to continue escalating the situation," Zakharova said in a statement, calling it a deliberate attempt to undermine efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.
These statements shatter the myth of the bloc being a “purely defensive” one, Zakharova noted.
"People making such statements must be aware of the risks and possible consequences that follow, including for the alliance members themselves," Zakharova cautioned.