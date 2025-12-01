https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/remarks-on-possible-preemptive-strikes-on-russia-irresponsible---russian-foreign-ministry-1123205726.html

Russia Slams NATO’s 'Preemptive Strikes' Talk as Reckless and Irresponsible

Remarks by NATO officials about possible "preemptive strikes" against Russia are extremely irresponsible move, pointing to the alliance's readiness to continue escalating the situation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

In his recent interview with Financial Times, Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the chair of NATO's military committee, said that the North Atlantic Alliance may weigh launching a preemptive strike in the face of Russia's alleged actions against the alliance. These statements shatter the myth of the bloc being a “purely defensive” one, Zakharova noted."People making such statements must be aware of the risks and possible consequences that follow, including for the alliance members themselves," Zakharova cautioned.

