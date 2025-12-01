https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/telegrams-durov-says-france-persecutes-tech-companies-more-than-other-countries-1123207085.html

Telegram's Durov Says France Persecutes Tech Companies More Than Other Countries

Telegram's Durov Says France Persecutes Tech Companies More Than Other Countries

2025-12-01

The European country has the absolute worst track record on this score, the tech billionaire believes.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov blasted France on Monday for persecuting tech companies, saying its record is worse than any other country's. Durov was detained in Paris in August 2024 on charges linked to criminals' use of his popular messaging app, from terrorists and child pornograpers to drug traffickers, money launderers, and fraudsters. He was released on a 5-million-euro ($5.5 million) bail bond and forbidden from leaving France, where he holds citizenship. In June, France relaxed judicial control over Durov, allowing him to travel to Dubai for two weeks. In July, the Paris prosecutor's office said that it had launched an investigation into US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's X social network due to alleged manipulation of algorithms. In November, prosecutors launched a preliminary investigation into TikTok after a parliamentary commission's conclusion that its use poses risks to minors. France opened an investigation against Binance, a major cryptocurrency exchange, in 2022, after users complained about losing money. In January, the public prosecutor said the probe had been transferred to the French National Jurisdiction for the Fight against Organized Crime (JUNALCO), which handles "aggravated money laundering" cases.

