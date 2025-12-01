https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/trump-to-host-white-house-meeting-monday-evening-to-discuss-next-steps-for-venezuela--report-1123206521.html

Trump to Host White House Meeting Monday Evening to Discuss Next Steps for Venezuela – Report

US President Donald Trump is planning to host a meeting later in the day to discuss his administration’s next steps regarding Venezuela amid escalated tensions between the countries, CNN reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The meeting is set to start at 5 p.m. EST (22:00 GMT) and is anticipated to include Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the report said. The meeting will occur after Trump urged all air carriers on Saturday to consider the airspace above and around Venezuela closed, without providing any reasons. In recent months, the United States has significantly bolstered its military presence in the Caribbean, citing the fight against drug trafficking as the primary rationale. On November 27, Trump claimed ground operations against Venezuela would soon begin, a move he believes opponents hope will backfire ahead of the 2026 midterms. While the US frames its Caribbean military activity as counter-narcotics operations, Caracas condemns it as destabilizing and in violation of the region's demilitarized, nuclear-weapon-free status.

