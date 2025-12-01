International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US special envoy Steve Witkoff is holding another meeting with Ukrainian negotiators in Florida to discuss the Ukraine peace process ahead of his trip to Moscow, Agence France-Presse reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
On Sunday, US-Ukraine negotiations took place in Florida. The US delegation was headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the Ukrainian delegation was led by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov. Moreover, Witkoff is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday afternoon.
Witkoff Holds New Meeting With Ukrainian Negotiators Ahead of Meeting With Putin - Reports

14:54 GMT 01.12.2025
© AP Photo / Terry RennaSpecial Envoy Steve Witkoff, left, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, and Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Ukrainian officials Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Hallandale Beach, Fla.
Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, left, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, and Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Ukrainian officials Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2025
© AP Photo / Terry Renna
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US special envoy Steve Witkoff is holding another meeting with Ukrainian negotiators in Florida to discuss the Ukraine peace process ahead of his trip to Moscow, a European news agency reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
On Sunday, US-Ukraine negotiations took place in Florida. The US delegation was headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the Ukrainian delegation was led by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov. Moreover, Witkoff is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday afternoon.
"Witkoff and Umerov are holding a meeting again at this very moment," the source said, adding that there still are issues to discuss.
