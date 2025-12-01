https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/witkoff-holds-new-meeting-with-ukrainian-negotiators-ahead-of-meeting-with-putin---reports-1123206645.html

Witkoff Holds New Meeting With Ukrainian Negotiators Ahead of Meeting With Putin - Reports

US special envoy Steve Witkoff is holding another meeting with Ukrainian negotiators in Florida to discuss the Ukraine peace process ahead of his trip to Moscow, Agence France-Presse reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

On Sunday, US-Ukraine negotiations took place in Florida. The US delegation was headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the Ukrainian delegation was led by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov. Moreover, Witkoff is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday afternoon.

