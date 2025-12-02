https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/belgian-authorities-arrest-former-top-eu-officials-in-alleged-diplomatic-training-fraud-case-1123214284.html

Belgian Authorities Arrest Former Top EU Officials in Alleged Diplomatic Training Fraud Case

Three former EU officials have been detained in connection with an alleged fraud case related to an EU-funded diplomatic training program, the Belgian media reported on Tuesday.

Belgian police detained former EEAS Secretary-General Stefano Sannino during a routine visit to Brussels, L’Echo reported. According to the newspaper, Sannino, former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, and the deputy director of the College of Europe were among those taken into custody.The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) confirmed searches at the headquarters of the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the detention of three individuals.Earlier in the day, Euractiv reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Belgian police had carried out searches at the EEAS headquarters in Brussels, the College of Europe in Bruges, and several private residences. The operations took place early Tuesday as part of an investigation into suspected misuse of EU funds in 2021–2022, resulting in three arrests.Commenting on the reports, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that the European Union “prefers to ignore its own problems while constantly lecturing everyone else.” She added that millions of euros “flow through corrupt pipes into Kiev and then into private pockets” every day in the EU.

