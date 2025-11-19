https://sputnikglobe.com/20251119/trapped-by-its-own-policy-eu-cant-afford-to-abandon-zelensky-even-as-he-drowns-in-corruption-1123138316.html

‘Trapped by Its Own Policy’: EU Stuck With Corruption-Plagued Zelensky

In the immediate term, Zelensky’s $100M energy kickback corruption scandal isn’t likely to cause the Europeans to abandon him, due to the “colossal political and financial investment” they’ve made in the Ukraine project, geopolitics and security analyst Dr. Marco Marsili told Sputnik.

“To abandon Zelensky now would be to admit a strategic failure and would be seen as a direct gift to Moscow. They are trapped by their own policy,” Dr. Marco Marsili emphasized in an interview with Sputnik.As for European media’s attempts to protect Zelensky, try distance him from the scandal and portray him as a “political victim,” this is a “classic case of narrative preservation,” Marsili says.Doing otherwise, and recognizing that he’s not the “democrat, freedom fighter and…beacon of Western values” fighting Russia that he’s been made out to be would “force a painful and embarrassing reckoning,” undermining “the entire moral justification for the immense financial and military support their governments have provided” to Ukraine.Triple CrisisGlobally, Zelensky's reputation faces a "tripple crisis," according to the observer:The fact that corruption persists within Zelensky’s inner circle, “even during a time of existential war,” is not just a “sidebar” to the conflict, but “central to understanding its political outcome,” Dr. Marsili believes, emphasizing that corruption’s impact in weakening Ukraine “from within” will be far more damaging “than any single Russian missile strike.”

