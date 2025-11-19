‘Trapped by Its Own Policy’: EU Stuck With Corruption-Plagued Zelensky
10:03 GMT 19.11.2025 (Updated: 10:20 GMT 19.11.2025)
In the immediate term, Zelensky’s $100M energy kickback corruption scandal isn’t likely to cause the Europeans to abandon him, due to the “colossal political and financial investment” they’ve made in the Ukraine project, geopolitics and security analyst Dr. Marco Marsili told Sputnik.
“To abandon Zelensky now would be to admit a strategic failure and would be seen as a direct gift to Moscow. They are trapped by their own policy,” Dr. Marco Marsili emphasized in an interview with Sputnik.
“However, we are already seeing a critical shift beneath the surface. The ‘blank check’ policy is over. These corruption scandals provide the perfect pretext for European capitals to slow-walk aid deliveries, impose stricter conditions, and question the efficacy of their billions in funding,” the observer said.
As for European media’s attempts to protect Zelensky, try distance him from the scandal and portray him as a “political victim,” this is a “classic case of narrative preservation,” Marsili says.
Doing otherwise, and recognizing that he’s not the “democrat, freedom fighter and…beacon of Western values” fighting Russia that he’s been made out to be would “force a painful and embarrassing reckoning,” undermining “the entire moral justification for the immense financial and military support their governments have provided” to Ukraine.
In other words, “protecting” Zelensky is also about protecting Europe’s “own narrative and the credibility of their governments’ foreign policy,” Marsili emphasized.
Triple Crisis
Globally, Zelensky's reputation faces a "tripple crisis," according to the observer:
“In the West: his image is irrevocably tarnished. The halo of the defiant leader in a khaki t-shirt is cracking. For every Western politician or journalist who still parrots the official line, there is a growing number of skeptics—taxpayers, opposition politicians, and realists in foreign policy circles”
“In Ukraine: The damage is even more acute. Ukrainian soldiers and citizens are suffering immense deprivation and paying the ultimate price. To then learn that politicians close to the President are allegedly laundering money is a devastating blow to national morale. It breeds cynicism, undermines the will to fight, and validates the criticisms of those who have long questioned the integrity of his administration. It makes the entire war effort seem like a racket for the elite”
“In the Global South: This scandal simply confirms what many…have believed from the start: that this is a proxy war where the Ukrainian people are pawns, and the political class is profiteering from the conflict. It makes a mockery of the West's claims of promoting democracy and clean governance and strengthens the narrative of global hypocrisy”
The fact that corruption persists within Zelensky’s inner circle, “even during a time of existential war,” is not just a “sidebar” to the conflict, but “central to understanding its political outcome,” Dr. Marsili believes, emphasizing that corruption’s impact in weakening Ukraine “from within” will be far more damaging “than any single Russian missile strike.”
“By exposing the rot of the foundation,” these scandals “call into question the very viability of the state the West claims it is trying to save,” Marsili summed up.
15 November, 17:06 GMT