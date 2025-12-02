https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/china-russia-should-jointly-resist-revival-of-japanese-militarism---foreign-minister-1123214418.html
China, Russia Should Jointly Resist Revival of Japanese Militarism - Foreign Minister
China and Russia should jointly resist any attempts to revive Japanese militarism, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday during a consultation on strategic security with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Moscow.
"Together we resist any attempts that distort historical truth [about the outcomes of World War 2]. We must be vigilant against efforts to revive Japanese militarism and fascism. It is important to reject such attempts and jointly fulfill the responsibilities that China and Russia bear as permanent members of the UN Security Council," Wang said during the consultation. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held two meetings in 2025, in Moscow and Beijing, "guiding bilateral relations toward sustainable and steady progress despite global uncertainty," the Chinese foreign minister said. Wang said the format of bilateral strategic security consultations was important for both China and Russia to exchange opinions, coordinate stances on bilateral and international issues, and safeguard their shared interests.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China and Russia should jointly resist any attempts to revive Japanese militarism, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday during a consultation on strategic security with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Moscow.
"Together we resist any attempts that distort historical truth [about the outcomes of World War 2]. We must be vigilant against efforts to revive Japanese militarism and fascism. It is important to reject such attempts and jointly fulfill the responsibilities that China and Russia bear as permanent members of the UN Security Council," Wang said during the consultation.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held two meetings in 2025, in Moscow and Beijing, "guiding bilateral relations toward sustainable and steady progress despite global uncertainty," the Chinese foreign minister said.
Wang said the format of bilateral strategic security consultations was important for both China and Russia to exchange opinions, coordinate stances on bilateral and international issues, and safeguard their shared interests.