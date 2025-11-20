International
Russia, China Hold Consultations on Missile Aspects of Strategic Stability
Russia, China Hold Consultations on Missile Aspects of Strategic Stability
Russia and China held consultations in Moscow on missile defense and missile aspects of strategic stability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"On November 19, Russian-Chinese interagency consultations were held in Moscow on missile defense and missile aspects of strategic stability ... An in-depth examination of the above-mentioned issues took place, which included a joint analysis of the relevant destabilizing factors that create strategic risks for global and regional security, as well as an exchange of views on ways to minimize them," the ministry said in a statement. The sides expressed mutual satisfaction with the level and quality of bilateral dialogue and cooperation in these areas and confirmed their commitment to further strengthen them, the ministry added.
Russia, China Hold Consultations on Missile Aspects of Strategic Stability

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and China held consultations in Moscow on missile defense and missile aspects of strategic stability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"On November 19, Russian-Chinese interagency consultations were held in Moscow on missile defense and missile aspects of strategic stability ... An in-depth examination of the above-mentioned issues took place, which included a joint analysis of the relevant destabilizing factors that create strategic risks for global and regional security, as well as an exchange of views on ways to minimize them," the ministry said in a statement.
The sides expressed mutual satisfaction with the level and quality of bilateral dialogue and cooperation in these areas and confirmed their commitment to further strengthen them, the ministry added.
