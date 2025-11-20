https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/russia-china-hold-consultations-on-missile-aspects-of-strategic-stability-1123146838.html

Russia, China Hold Consultations on Missile Aspects of Strategic Stability

Russia, China Hold Consultations on Missile Aspects of Strategic Stability

Sputnik International

Russia and China held consultations in Moscow on missile defense and missile aspects of strategic stability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

2025-11-20T14:25+0000

2025-11-20T14:25+0000

2025-11-20T14:25+0000

world

russia

china

moscow

stability

strategic stability

russian foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102109/59/1021095952_0:163:2871:1778_1920x0_80_0_0_d967e02d4b7683ffcc6fe050f26bfbb1.jpg

"On November 19, Russian-Chinese interagency consultations were held in Moscow on missile defense and missile aspects of strategic stability ... An in-depth examination of the above-mentioned issues took place, which included a joint analysis of the relevant destabilizing factors that create strategic risks for global and regional security, as well as an exchange of views on ways to minimize them," the ministry said in a statement. The sides expressed mutual satisfaction with the level and quality of bilateral dialogue and cooperation in these areas and confirmed their commitment to further strengthen them, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/russia-china-relations-going-through-best-period-in-their-history---putin-1123135538.html

russia

china

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, china, strategic stability, russian foreign ministry, consultations on missile aspect