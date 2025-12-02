https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/europe-withdrew-itself-from-ukrainian-settlement-process---putin-1123216311.html

Europe Withdrew Itself From Ukrainian Settlement Process - Putin

Europe Withdrew Itself From Ukrainian Settlement Process - Putin

Sputnik International

Europe withdrew itself from the Ukrainian settlement process, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

2025-12-02T16:08+0000

2025-12-02T16:08+0000

2025-12-02T16:08+0000

world

vladimir putin

donald trump

russia

ukraine

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216151_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a74f877ad39d6bb65607bf03f2df576f.jpg

"They [the Europeans] are offended that they were allegedly excluded from the negotiations. But I want to point out that no one excluded them. They excluded themselves… They withdrew themselves from this process," Putin told reporters. Europe has adopted the thesis of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia and continues to live in these illusions, the Russian president added. "Seeing that they do not like the outcome today, they began to hinder the current US administration and [US] President [Donald] Trump's efforts to achieve peace through negotiations. They themselves have rejected peace talks and are hindering President Trump's efforts. Third, they have no peace agenda. They are on the side of war. Even when they try to make some changes to Trump's proposals, these changes are aimed at only one thing - to block the entire peace process," Putin said. With such changes, Europe is trying to put forward demands that are completely unacceptable for Russia, the president also said. "Their goal is to then blame Russia for the curtailing of this peace process. We see this clearly," the president added. Russia considers it possible that the Europeans return to negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement if they take into account the situation on the ground, Putin said.Russia Not Going to War With EuropeRussia is not seeking a military confrontation with Europe, but stands fully prepared if one is forced upon it, Putin said."We don't intend to go to war with Europe, I've said this a hundred times, but if Europe suddenly wants to fight us and does, we are ready right now. There can be no doubt about that," Putin told reporters.If Europe suddenly unleashes a war with Russia, then it can quickly occur that we will have no one to negotiate with, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251129/us-ukraine-talks-to-heat-up-as-europe-left-in-wings-1123197833.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin, europe ukraine settlement, russia europe relations, peace negotiations ukraine, trump peace plan, european union stance ukraine, strategic defeat narrative, russia peace talks, eu blocking peace process, ukraine conflict diplomacy, russian president remarks, europe war agenda, ukrainian settlement process, russia eu tensions