US-Ukraine Talks to Heat Up as Europe Left in Wings
A Ukrainian delegation—including National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya—is heading to the US for further talks, reports Bloomberg.
The Ukrainian delegation is expected to meet with Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the US President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to discuss the Ukraine peace plan, sources told the outlet. Sidelined European hawks have been “shut out from the detail of many aspects of the talks,” noted the publication, adding that they are being involved in bilateral discussions “where their input is absolutely necessary at this stage, such as defining security guarantees with the US.” After talks in Geneva between the US and Ukraine, the original 28-point plan has been redrafted down to 22 points, with Donald Trump calling the original a “concept.” Meanwhile, Witkoff is set to lead a US delegation for talks in Russia next week. Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and representatives of the Foreign Ministry will be Russia's negotiators. Russia’s President Putin has acknowledged that the US's initial plan for Ukrainian settlement could be a basis for future agreements.
