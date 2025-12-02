https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/herzog-responds-to-netanyahus-pardon-request-1123208537.html

Herzog Responds to Netanyahu's Pardon Request

President Isaac Herzog has officially addressed the nation after receiving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 111-page pardon application — a decision he called one of the most consequential in Israel's history.

"I understand it shakes many people… It will be handled in the most proper and precise way. My sole focus is the State of Israel and its wellbeing," Herzog said.He invited the public to submit opinions via the President’s House website.On Sunday, the president's office announced that Netanyahu had formally submitted a request for pardon amid ongoing legal proceedings against him. This is an exceptional move, as the petition was filed before any court verdict had been issued. A Israeli political source explained to Sputnik that the president has the authority to grant a pardon in certain cases without requiring an admission of guilt.Netanyahu justified the move by the need to put an end to divisive criminal proceedings which, he argued, ran counter to the nation's interests. He against denied the charges and emphasized that he would prefer to see the judicial process through to full acquittal.Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of public trust. The most damaging bribery charges stem from allegations that he promoted regulatory decisions that benefited Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecommunications company, in exchange for favorable media coverage.Separately, Netanyahu is accused of receiving valuable gifts, such as premium cigars and champagne, from Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan. Investigators have valued these gifts at nearly $300,000. Prosecutors allege that Netanyahu reciprocated by advancing Milchan’s personal and business interests.In another case, he is accused of negotiating with the publisher of Yedioth Ahronoth, one of Israel’s leading newspapers, for positive media coverage in exchange for supporting legislation to curb the circulation of its rival, the free daily Israel Hayom.

