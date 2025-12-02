https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/meet-russias-cutting-edge-forpost-re-drone-1123213582.html
Meet Russia's Cutting-Edge Forpost-RE Drone
Meet Russia's Cutting-Edge Forpost-RE Drone
Sputnik International
Designed by Ural Works of Civil Aviation, it can conduct reconnaissance against ground or surface naval targets and strike them.
2025-12-02T12:52+0000
2025-12-02T12:52+0000
2025-12-02T12:52+0000
multimedia
infographic
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123213423_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_fc6817de1324adf1669e1d35c1919201.png
Specs:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/uts-800-meet-russias-zippy-new-pilot-trainer-1123211221.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123213423_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_e03dc40a948c7fea316dd10a1407980f.png
Meet Russia's cutting-edge Forpost-RE drone
Sputnik International
Meet Russia's cutting-edge Forpost-RE drone
2025-12-02T12:52+0000
true
PT0M27S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian technologies, military tech, aircraft tech
russian technologies, military tech, aircraft tech
Meet Russia's Cutting-Edge Forpost-RE Drone
Designed by Ural Works of Civil Aviation, it can conduct reconnaissance against ground or surface naval targets and strike them.
Weapons: guided/unguided aerial bombs and rockets up to 40 kg.
Temperature range: from -40°C to +50°C.
Features: auto takeoff and landing, can work without global satellite navigation signals.
Special equipment: relay system for radio communication with aviation command post.