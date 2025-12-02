International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/meet-russias-cutting-edge-forpost-re-drone-1123213582.html
Meet Russia's Cutting-Edge Forpost-RE Drone
Meet Russia's Cutting-Edge Forpost-RE Drone
Sputnik International
Designed by Ural Works of Civil Aviation, it can conduct reconnaissance against ground or surface naval targets and strike them.
2025-12-02T12:52+0000
2025-12-02T12:52+0000
multimedia
infographic
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123213423_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_fc6817de1324adf1669e1d35c1919201.png
Specs:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/uts-800-meet-russias-zippy-new-pilot-trainer-1123211221.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Meet Russia's cutting-edge Forpost-RE drone
Sputnik International
Meet Russia's cutting-edge Forpost-RE drone
2025-12-02T12:52+0000
true
PT0M27S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123213423_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_e03dc40a948c7fea316dd10a1407980f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian technologies, military tech, aircraft tech
russian technologies, military tech, aircraft tech

Meet Russia's Cutting-Edge Forpost-RE Drone

12:52 GMT 02.12.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Designed by Ural Works of Civil Aviation, it can conduct reconnaissance against ground or surface naval targets and strike them.
Specs:
Range: Medium.
Weapons: guided/unguided aerial bombs and rockets up to 40 kg.
Temperature range: from -40°C to +50°C.
Features: auto takeoff and landing, can work without global satellite navigation signals.
Special equipment: relay system for radio communication with aviation command post.
UTS-800: meet Russia’s zippy new pilot trainer - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2025
Multimedia
UTS-800: Meet Russia’s Zippy New Pilot Trainer
10:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала