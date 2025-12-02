International
UTS-800: Meet Russia's Zippy New Pilot Trainer
UTS-800: Meet Russia’s Zippy New Pilot Trainer
Designed for basic flight training, the UTS-800 is a twin seater turboprop with simplicity, predictability and safety in mind.
Features:
UTS-800: Meet Russia’s Zippy New Pilot Trainer

10:40 GMT 02.12.2025
Designed for basic flight training, the UTS-800 is a twin seater turboprop with simplicity, predictability and safety in mind.
Features:
Superior maneuverability and G tolerance for complex aerobatics.
Low maintenance, ability to operate from unpaved runways.
460 km/h max speed and 1,200 km max range.
-30°C to +45°C tolerance.
Customizable glass cockpit.
Ejection seats, oxygen, anti-bird strike cockpit protection, air conditioner and anti-icing.
Russia
First Flight of Entirely Homegrown Russian MC-21 Plane Expected in October - Minister
17 October, 10:47 GMT
