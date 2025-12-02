https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/putin-receives-witkoff-in-kremlin-1123216751.html
Putin Receives Witkoff in Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, are participating in the meeting from the Russian side. Putin told Witkoff he was glad to see him. Moscow is a "magnificent" city, and his walk around the Russian capital was beautiful, Witkoff said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, are participating in the meeting from the Russian side.
Putin told Witkoff he was glad to see him.
Moscow is a "magnificent" city, and his walk around the Russian capital was beautiful, Witkoff said.