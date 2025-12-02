International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/putin-receives-witkoff-in-kremlin-1123216751.html
Putin Receives Witkoff in Kremlin
Putin Receives Witkoff in Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
2025-12-02T17:09+0000
2025-12-02T17:09+0000
russia
steve witkoff
vladimir putin
yuri ushakov
russia
moscow
kremlin
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
jared kushner
kirill dmitriev
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216579_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3c16cba72d39a8a3d95a4524299621e6.jpg
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, are participating in the meeting from the Russian side. Putin told Witkoff he was glad to see him. Moscow is a "magnificent" city, and his walk around the Russian capital was beautiful, Witkoff said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/putinwitkoff-talks-to-focus-on-us-ukraine-settlement-ideas---kremlin-1123210010.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216579_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e6c66b8bfb4fcc807daa3ef243677bc5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin witkoff meeting, kremlin talks, steve witkoff moscow, putin us envoy, yury ushakov, kirill dmitriev, rdif, russia us relations, kremlin diplomacy, moscow visit, putin meeting us delegation, russian direct investment fund, foreign economic cooperation, witkoff remarks on moscow
putin witkoff meeting, kremlin talks, steve witkoff moscow, putin us envoy, yury ushakov, kirill dmitriev, rdif, russia us relations, kremlin diplomacy, moscow visit, putin meeting us delegation, russian direct investment fund, foreign economic cooperation, witkoff remarks on moscow

Putin Receives Witkoff in Kremlin

17:09 GMT 02.12.2025
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankPresident Vladimir Putin met with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
President Vladimir Putin met with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2025
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, are participating in the meeting from the Russian side.
Putin told Witkoff he was glad to see him.
Moscow is a "magnificent" city, and his walk around the Russian capital was beautiful, Witkoff said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets US Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff before a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2025
World
Putin-Witkoff Talks to Focus on US-Ukraine Settlement Initiatives – Kremlin
09:13 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала