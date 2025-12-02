https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/putinwitkoff-talks-to-focus-on-us-ukraine-settlement-ideas---kremlin-1123210010.html

Putin-Witkoff Talks to Focus on US-Ukraine Settlement Initiatives – Kremlin

Putin-Witkoff Talks to Focus on US-Ukraine Settlement Initiatives – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will discuss the understandings reached between Washington and Kiev on a potential settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“President Putin and Mr. Witkoff will have an opportunity to review the understandings reached between Kiev and Washington regarding possible paths toward a settlement,” Peskov told Indian media during a briefing hosted by Sputnik India.Putin and Witkoff are set to meet in five hours, after what Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said had been “a couple of weeks of very intensive work” between the American side and Ukraine.Peskov noted that Moscow values the Trump administration’s efforts to advance a political and diplomatic resolution to the Ukrainian conflict.“We appreciate the US administration’s efforts to open a path toward resolving the Ukrainian crisis through political and diplomatic means,” he said.He also emphasized Russia’s appreciation for India’s constructive role.“Moscow welcomes New Delhi’s readiness to contribute to a peaceful resolution of this complex conflict,” Peskov stated, adding that Russia holds India’s position on the Ukrainian settlement in high regard.

