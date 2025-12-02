https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/putin-to-receive-witkoff-in-kremlin-after-1400-gmt---kremlin-1123212387.html
Putin to Receive Witkoff in Kremlin After 14:00 GMT - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive US special envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kermlin after 14:00 GMT, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"The Russian-American meeting will begin after 5:00 p.m. MSC [14:00 GMT]. Putin will receive Witkoff, the US chief negotiator on Ukrainian affairs, in the Kremlin. [US President Donald Trump's son-in-law] Jared Kushner will also be with him," Peskov told reporters. Apart from US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and an interpreter, there will be no one else in the US delegation at the talks in Moscow, he added.The talks will continue as long as necessary, the official noted.
"The Russian-American meeting will begin after 5:00 p.m. MSC [14:00 GMT]. Putin will receive Witkoff, the US chief negotiator on Ukrainian affairs, in the Kremlin. [US President Donald Trump's son-in-law] Jared Kushner will also be with him," Peskov told reporters.
Apart from US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and an interpreter, there will be no one else in the US delegation at the talks in Moscow, he added.
The talks will continue as long as necessary, the official noted.