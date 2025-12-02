https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/putin-to-receive-witkoff-in-kremlin-after-1400-gmt---kremlin-1123212387.html

Putin to Receive Witkoff in Kremlin After 14:00 GMT - Kremlin

Putin to Receive Witkoff in Kremlin After 14:00 GMT - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive US special envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kermlin after 14:00 GMT, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2025-12-02T11:28+0000

2025-12-02T11:28+0000

2025-12-02T11:28+0000

world

vladimir putin

steve witkoff

russia

dmitry peskov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/19/1121932515_0:156:3089:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_7da0733023acf3eafaf46d192f15405b.jpg

"The Russian-American meeting will begin after 5:00 p.m. MSC [14:00 GMT]. Putin will receive Witkoff, the US chief negotiator on Ukrainian affairs, in the Kremlin. [US President Donald Trump's son-in-law] Jared Kushner will also be with him," Peskov told reporters. Apart from US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and an interpreter, there will be no one else in the US delegation at the talks in Moscow, he added.The talks will continue as long as necessary, the official noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/putinwitkoff-talks-to-focus-on-us-ukraine-settlement-ideas---kremlin-1123210010.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin, steve witkoff, jared kushner, kremlin meeting, russia–us talks, moscow negotiations, ukraine talks, us special envoy, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, russia–us relations, diplomatic meeting, geopolitical negotiations, putin witkoff meeting, moscow diplomacy, us delegation russia, international affairs, russia–ukraine conflict, high-level talks