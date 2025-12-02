Russia Feels External Pressure, But Its Economy Coping Successfully With Challenges - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia feels external pressure, but its economy is successfully coping with the challenges, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"As for Russia, it certainly feels this external pressure. However, our country and our economy are successfully coping with these challenges," Putin said at the VTB investment forum "Russia Calling!"
Turbulence in the modern world is provoked by uncompetitive measures taken by some Western countries, Putin said, adding that Western countries want to eliminate competitors and keep their former privileges and monopoly that is fading away.
The West is failing to manage the global economy with sanctions, Putin added.
Russia will continue to pursue a sovereign economic policy, Putin said. He outlined a series of positions on global turbulence, international cooperation, and the resilience of the Russian economy.
Key statements:
Global turbulence is driven by the non-competitive tactics of certain Western countries.
Western states are trying to eliminate competitors and preserve their fading privileges and monopoly.
Despite external pressure, Russia’s economy is successfully coping with the challenges.
The West is failing to control the global economy through sanctions.
The vast majority of countries take a pragmatic approach, and Russia will continue to work with them.
Russia, China, and India are united by decades of strategic partnership.
Moscow aims to bring cooperation with China and India to a new level by strengthening the technological component.
Putin will discuss increasing imports of Indian goods to the Russian market with PM Narendra Modi.
Russia’s public finances remain stable.
Russia guarantees reliable conditions for foreign investors.
The budget deficit remains moderate.
Russia’s public debt continues to be among the lowest in the world.