Russia Feels External Pressure, But Its Economy Coping Successfully With Challenges - Putin

Russia feels external pressure, but its economy is successfully coping with the challenges, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"As for Russia, it certainly feels this external pressure. However, our country and our economy are successfully coping with these challenges," Putin said at the VTB investment forum "Russia Calling!" Turbulence in the modern world is provoked by uncompetitive measures taken by some Western countries, Putin said, adding that Western countries want to eliminate competitors and keep their former privileges and monopoly that is fading away. The West is failing to manage the global economy with sanctions, Putin added.Russia will continue to pursue a sovereign economic policy, Putin said. He outlined a series of positions on global turbulence, international cooperation, and the resilience of the Russian economy.Key statements:

