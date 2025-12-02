International
Russia Set for Near-Record Grain Yield in 2025 - Deputy Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Russia's 2025 grain harvest is shaping up to be one of the largest in the country's modern history, Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Patrushev said during a meeting on the progress of this year's seasonal field work.
The current grain harvest bunker weight has already exceeded 145 million tonnes, although weather conditions could lead to notable adjustments. The grain harvest across the country is nearing completion, Patrushev, who is in charge of national agricultural policies, said.
14:50 GMT 02.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's 2025 grain harvest is shaping up to be one of the largest in the country's modern history, Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Patrushev said during a meeting on the progress of this year's seasonal field work.
The current grain harvest bunker weight has already exceeded 145 million tonnes, although weather conditions could lead to notable adjustments.
"Nevertheless, we can confidently say that the 2025 grain harvest will be one of the most substantial in recent history," Patrushev stated.
The grain harvest across the country is nearing completion, Patrushev, who is in charge of national agricultural policies, said.
