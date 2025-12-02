https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/russia-set-for-near-record-grain-yield-in-2025---deputy-prime-minister-1123214848.html

Russia Set for Near-Record Grain Yield in 2025 - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia Set for Near-Record Grain Yield in 2025 - Deputy Prime Minister

Sputnik International

Russia's 2025 grain harvest is shaping up to be one of the largest in the country's modern history, Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Patrushev said during a meeting on the progress of this year's seasonal field work.

2025-12-02T14:50+0000

2025-12-02T14:50+0000

2025-12-02T14:50+0000

economy

russia

nikolai patrushev

agriculture

russian economy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/03/1115359000_0:0:3169:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_d825678374e379cec08d9dab8bfb1f76.jpg

The current grain harvest bunker weight has already exceeded 145 million tonnes, although weather conditions could lead to notable adjustments. The grain harvest across the country is nearing completion, Patrushev, who is in charge of national agricultural policies, said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250827/russias-economy-to-grow-by-at-least-15-in-2025---finance-minister-1122678221.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian economy development, russian agriculture, russia economic achievements