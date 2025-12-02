https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/russia-ready-to-show-all-journalists-all-districts-of-pokrovsk-kupyansk---putin-1123215794.html

Russia Ready to Show All Journalists All Districts of Pokrovsk, Kupyansk - Putin

Russia is ready to show journalists, including western ones, all the districts of the city of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Kupyansk, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the complete liberation of the city of Krasnoarmeysk. "Our Russian war correspondents are working. I am sure that there are people in the West who honestly fulfill their professional duties and are ready to objectively inform their listeners and readers about what is happening in the world, including in the Ukrainian direction. Therefore, we will do everything to ensure their safety, and we will be ready to conduct them through all districts of Krasnoarmeysk," Putin told reporters, adding "the same applies to Kupyansk." The Russian armed forces can now comfortably advance in all most promising directions from Krasnoarmeysk, Putin said. Putin promised to ensure the safety of foreign journalists in Krasnoarmeysk. "It is still being questioned whether this is really the case. If anyone has doubts, we have already talked about this, I have already suggested it. It was suggested that your foreign and even Ukrainian colleagues, please, and we are ready to grant Ukrainian journalists this right to visit the city of Krasnoarmeysk and see with their own eyes what is happening there, who really controls it," Putin told reporters.The city of Krasnoarmeysk was given special importance, and it is a good base for achieving all the objectives set for the special military operation, the Russian president remarked.Krasnoarmeysk has always been a priority for Ukraine, Putin said, and recalled that Russia offered to visit the city to those who doubted that it was controlled by the Russian forces.The Russian armed forces have begun eliminating 15 battalions trapped in the left-bank part of the town of Kupyansk, Putin said.Fighting is underway in the settlement of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy (Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi), and the Russian forces will take this settlement under control in a few days, Putin said, adding that nearly 600-650 buildings out of 2,000 in the settlement are in the hands of the Russian army.The Russian forces control both right and left banks of Kupyansk entirely, Putin added.Russia is "operating surgically" in Ukraine, and this is not a war in the essential meaning of the word, he noted."With Ukraine, we operate surgically there, carefully… This is not a war in the literal, modern sense of the word," Putin told reporters.Russia to Expand Range of Strikes Against Ships That Enter Ukrainian PortsRussia will expand the range of strikes against ports and ships that enter Ukrainian ports in response to attacks on Russian vessels, Putin said."We will expand the range of our strikes against port facilities and ships that enter Ukrainian ports," he told reporters.Ukraine has previously attempted to strike Russian seaports, and Russia has responded effectively, Putin said, adding that Russia's response to Ukraine's attempts to strike Russian ports involved ships carrying ammunition.Putin hopes that Russia's response to piracy by the Ukrainian forces in the Black Sea will force Kiev to consider whether it is worth continuing such actions.

