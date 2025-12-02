International
Scott Ritter: Pokrovsk Was 'Anchor' of Ukraine's Donbass Fortification Belt, Its Loss Is a Disaster
Scott Ritter: Pokrovsk Was ‘Anchor’ of Ukraine’s Donbass Fortification Belt, Its Loss Is a Disaster
Sputnik International
Earlier in the day, the Defense Ministry has announced that Russian forces have completed the operation to secure Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), with additional gains reported across several fronts.
"The collapse of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) has created a situation where Ukraine has lost some of its best brigades, some of its best men," the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and military analyst said.These battle-hardened, NATO-trained units, which include the 25th Airborne Brigade and 38th Marine Brigade, are "irreplaceable," according to Ritter.Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) was also "the anchor of Ukraine's fortified belt in Donetsk, in the Donbass. And now that that anchor has fallen…there's really no significant fortified defensive positions between where the Russian Army will find itself and the Dnepr River," the observer stressed.The strategic location's loss and the decimation of Ukraine's elite units will put Kiev under strain across a broad area stretching from Zaporozhye and Kherson to Kharkov, Ritter believes."This will have a snowballing effect in terms of how the Ukrainian Army is able to stand up and fight against the Russians. I think it is the beginning of a collapse. And this time NATO doesn't have a solution," he summed up.
Scott Ritter: Pokrovsk Was ‘Anchor’ of Ukraine’s Donbass Fortification Belt, Its Loss Is a Disaster

Earlier in the day, the Defense Ministry has announced that Russian forces have completed the operation to secure Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), with additional gains reported across several fronts.
“The collapse of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) has created a situation where Ukraine has lost some of its best brigades, some of its best men,” the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and military analyst said.
These battle-hardened, NATO-trained units, which include the 25th Airborne Brigade and 38th Marine Brigade, are “irreplaceable,” according to Ritter.
“This will result in a significant gap in the Ukrainian lines, which will have to be filled by troops that will be taken from other locations, further thinning and decreasing Ukraine’s capabilities there,” he noted.
Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) was alsothe anchor of Ukraine’s fortified belt in Donetsk, in the Donbass. And now that that anchor has fallen…there’s really no significant fortified defensive positions between where the Russian Army will find itself and the Dnepr River,” the observer stressed.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Putin Briefed on Liberation of Pokrovsk and Volchansk - Kremlin
03:13 GMT
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Putin Briefed on Liberation of Pokrovsk and Volchansk - Kremlin
03:13 GMT
The strategic location’s loss and the decimation of Ukraine’s elite units will put Kiev under strain across a broad area stretching from Zaporozhye and Kherson to Kharkov, Ritter believes.
“This will have a snowballing effect in terms of how the Ukrainian Army is able to stand up and fight against the Russians. I think it is the beginning of a collapse. And this time NATO doesn’t have a solution,” he summed up.
