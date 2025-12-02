International
Russian Parliament Ratifies Deal to Simplify Military Cooperation With India
Russian Parliament Ratifies Deal to Simplify Military Cooperation With India
Russian Parliament Ratifies Deal to Simplify Military Cooperation With India

14:50 GMT 02.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The lower house of the Russian parliament voted on Tuesday to ratify an intergovernmental agreement with India that will simplify the mutual use of their military logistical infrastructure.
The agreement aims to create a legal framework for cooperation between Russia and India in providing technical support for ground forces, warships and warplanes.
The pact defines the main areas and forms of cooperation, the procedure for crossing the Russian border and movement within its territory or airspace, regulates security issues during joint events, and establishes a mechanism for resolving disputes in case of disagreements regarding the agreement's interpretation or application.
It also provides for restrictions on the number of naval ships, military aircraft and personnel that may be simultaneously present on the Russian territory and in its airspace.
The agreement was signed in Moscow on February 18, 2025, during a meeting of Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar.
World
Russia Voices Gratitude to India for Its Steadfast Friendship - Kremlin
11:11 GMT
