https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/russia-voices-gratitude-to-india-for-its-steadfast-friendship---kremlin-1123210259.html

Russia Voices Gratitude to India for Its Steadfast Friendship - Kremlin

Russia Voices Gratitude to India for Its Steadfast Friendship - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Sputnik held a special online briefing with Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov for Indian journalists on Tuesday ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's official visit to India.

2025-12-02T11:11+0000

2025-12-02T11:11+0000

2025-12-02T11:11+0000

world

russia

india

vladimir putin

narendra modi

dmitry peskov

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/01/1122701796_0:0:2081:1171_1920x0_80_0_0_b6badd0fcb1d3b461e0effc175d43760.jpg

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed Russia's appreciation for India’s consistently positive approach to bilateral relations.Russia is concerned about expanding bilateral ties with India without outside interference, the official said."What concerns us is the way ... [we] continue and enlarge the volume of our bilateral business with India not letting anyone interfere in that, and this will be definitely discussed," he noted.Russia is also ready to build relations with India across all areas, he said.On India's Stance Towards Ukraine SettlementRussia values India’s openness to Moscow’s perspective on the Ukraine conflict, he said, adding that its stance helps build mutual understanding.Peskov emphasized that Moscow welcomes and appreciates India's constructive role on the Ukraine conflict settlement.He added that Russia equally values India’s readiness to help resolve the conflict and reaffirmed Moscow's commitment for continued cooperation with India in pursuit of a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.On Vladimir Putin's Visit to IndiaAn important package of documents is expected to be signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, Peskov stated.Russia hopes that Putin's visit will be as successful as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow a year ago, and that the leaders will discuss international and regional issues, Peskov added.On Energy CooperationRussia remains a significant energy supplier to India, Peskov said."By the way, we consider those sanctions [against the oil sector] to be illegal from the point of view of international law. The only sanction can be considered legal when it is approved by the United Nations Security Council. Unless it is not, it is illegal, so with all these limitations we do not accept them. And we are doing our best to ensure that we continue our trade," he told journalists.Russia hopes to continue nuclear projects with India, he stated.On Defense CooperationSpeaking about defense cooperation between Russia and India, Peskov said it is difficult to overestimate its importance. He said that deliveries of the Su-57 will be on the agenda during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to India."The issue of the Su-57 certainly will be on the agenda during the upcoming visit," Peskov said, adding that Su-57 is the "best plane in the world."The planned delivery of S-400 air defense systems to India will be a key topic during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi.Russia and India signed a contract for the supply of S-400 systems in October 2018, with five regimental sets to cost India $5.43 billion. India became the third foreign buyer of Russia's S-400 systems after China and Turkiye.On Russia-India TradeTrade relations between Russia and India should not be subject to influence from third countries, he added.Russia and India have been exploring options for increasing Indian exports to Russia, Peskov said. Moscow expects that trade between Russia and India will reach $100 billion by 2030, the spokesman stated, adding that most of bilateral trade was being conducted in national currencies.A number of countries and associations were trying to prevent Russia and India from growing their trade relationship, Peskov said but added that it was necessary to focus on one's own interests.On US-India RelationsThe issue of US tariffs remains a matter of bilateral relations between India and the United States, Peskov stressed, adding Russia cannot and will not interfere in India's relations with the United States.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/russia-and-india-commence-joint-indra-2025-military-exercise-1122949732.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/russia-and-india-draft-new-agreements-ahead-of-putinmodi-summit-1123127443.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia india relations, cooperation between india and russia, putin visit to india