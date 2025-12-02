International
Russia Voices Gratitude to India for Its Steadfast Friendship - Kremlin
Russia Voices Gratitude to India for Its Steadfast Friendship - Kremlin
Sputnik held a special online briefing with Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov for Indian journalists on Tuesday ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's official visit to India.
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Sputnik has held a special online briefing with Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov for Indian journalists on Tuesday ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's official visit to India.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed Russia's appreciation for India’s consistently positive approach to bilateral relations.

"We are very grateful to India for a very friendly stand nowadays, very friendly stand towards our country and towards our interaction in bilateral and global affairs," Peskov said.

Russia is concerned about expanding bilateral ties with India without outside interference, the official said.
"What concerns us is the way ... [we] continue and enlarge the volume of our bilateral business with India not letting anyone interfere in that, and this will be definitely discussed," he noted.
Russia is also ready to build relations with India across all areas, he said.

On India's Stance Towards Ukraine Settlement

Russia values India’s openness to Moscow’s perspective on the Ukraine conflict, he said, adding that its stance helps build mutual understanding.
"We truly respect Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi’s stance, and we truly value the opportunity for first-hand information exchange between him and our president, and we hope this practice continues," Peskov told journalists.
Peskov emphasized that Moscow welcomes and appreciates India's constructive role on the Ukraine conflict settlement.
He added that Russia equally values India’s readiness to help resolve the conflict and reaffirmed Moscow's commitment for continued cooperation with India in pursuit of a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

On Vladimir Putin's Visit to India

An important package of documents is expected to be signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, Peskov stated.
"There will be a very significant set of documents ready for signature during the visit. So, we are looking forward for a great success," Peskov said.
Russia hopes that Putin's visit will be as successful as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow a year ago, and that the leaders will discuss international and regional issues, Peskov added.
Russian-Indian Joint Military Exercise Indra-2025 Main Stage - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2025
Military
Russia and India Commence Joint Indra-2025 Military Exercise
13 October, 08:28 GMT

On Energy Cooperation

Russia remains a significant energy supplier to India, Peskov said.
"By the way, we consider those sanctions [against the oil sector] to be illegal from the point of view of international law. The only sanction can be considered legal when it is approved by the United Nations Security Council. Unless it is not, it is illegal, so with all these limitations we do not accept them. And we are doing our best to ensure that we continue our trade," he told journalists.
Russia hopes to continue nuclear projects with India, he stated.
"We were deeply involved in creating a sector peaceful nuclear energy in India, this famous Kudankulam [nuclear power plant], and so we were hoping for the continuation of this project," Peskov said.

On Defense Cooperation

Speaking about defense cooperation between Russia and India, Peskov said it is difficult to overestimate its importance. He said that deliveries of the Su-57 will be on the agenda during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to India.
"The issue of the Su-57 certainly will be on the agenda during the upcoming visit," Peskov said, adding that Su-57 is the "best plane in the world."
The planned delivery of S-400 air defense systems to India will be a key topic during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi.
Russia and India signed a contract for the supply of S-400 systems in October 2018, with five regimental sets to cost India $5.43 billion. India became the third foreign buyer of Russia's S-400 systems after China and Turkiye.

On Russia-India Trade

Trade relations between Russia and India should not be subject to influence from third countries, he added.
"We have to be very careful in creating an architecture of our relationship that must be free of any influence coming from third countries. We have to secure our relationship, we have to secure our trade that brings mutual benefit," Peskov said.
Russia and India have been exploring options for increasing Indian exports to Russia, Peskov said. Moscow expects that trade between Russia and India will reach $100 billion by 2030, the spokesman stated, adding that most of bilateral trade was being conducted in national currencies.
A number of countries and associations were trying to prevent Russia and India from growing their trade relationship, Peskov said but added that it was necessary to focus on one's own interests.

On US-India Relations

The issue of US tariffs remains a matter of bilateral relations between India and the United States, Peskov stressed, adding Russia cannot and will not interfere in India's relations with the United States.
"Tariffs between India and the United States is rather a question of bilateral relations between India and the United States ... We cannot interfere in them [bilateral relations between India and the United States] and don't have the slightest intention in doing that," Peskov said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2025
World
Russia and India Draft New Agreements Ahead of Putin–Modi Summit
17 November, 18:29 GMT
