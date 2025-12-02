https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/thailand-asks-india-for-support-in-attaining-full-brics-membership---foreign-ministry-1123214649.html

Thailand Asks India for Support in Attaining Full BRICS Membership - Foreign Ministry

Thailand Asks India for Support in Attaining Full BRICS Membership - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has asked Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar for help in upgrading Thailand's partner status within BRICS to a full membership, the Thai Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

2025-12-02T14:28+0000

2025-12-02T14:28+0000

2025-12-02T14:28+0000

economy

thailand

india

brics

subrahmanyam jaishankar

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/07/1122405454_0:254:3190:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65f854396f34f25abffe7c140aaaa322.jpg

"The Foreign Minister requested India's support for Thailand's interest in joining BRICS during India's Chairmanship of BRICS in 2026," the ministry said in a statement. The diplomats discussed foreign policy issues in the context of current geopolitical challenges and exchanged views on political issues, in particular on joint efforts to counter emerging threats, including online fraud and assistance to victims of online fraud in India, the ministry added. The two parties also exchanged views on the situation in the Asia Pacific region, including tensions on the Thai-Cambodian border and the situation in Myanmar. BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006. In addition to the five core nations — Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa — the group now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. Thailand, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Uganda and Uzbekistan officially became BRICS partner states on January 1, 2025.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/indonesia-malaysia-thailand-become-brics-partners-1120896303.html

thailand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

thailand india cooperation, brics block, brics expansion