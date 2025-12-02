https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/thailand-asks-india-for-support-in-attaining-full-brics-membership---foreign-ministry-1123214649.html
Thailand Asks India for Support in Attaining Full BRICS Membership - Foreign Ministry
Thailand Asks India for Support in Attaining Full BRICS Membership - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has asked Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar for help in upgrading Thailand's partner status within BRICS to a full membership, the Thai Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
2025-12-02T14:28+0000
2025-12-02T14:28+0000
2025-12-02T14:28+0000
economy
thailand
india
brics
subrahmanyam jaishankar
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/07/1122405454_0:254:3190:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65f854396f34f25abffe7c140aaaa322.jpg
"The Foreign Minister requested India's support for Thailand's interest in joining BRICS during India's Chairmanship of BRICS in 2026," the ministry said in a statement. The diplomats discussed foreign policy issues in the context of current geopolitical challenges and exchanged views on political issues, in particular on joint efforts to counter emerging threats, including online fraud and assistance to victims of online fraud in India, the ministry added. The two parties also exchanged views on the situation in the Asia Pacific region, including tensions on the Thai-Cambodian border and the situation in Myanmar. BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006. In addition to the five core nations — Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa — the group now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. Thailand, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Uganda and Uzbekistan officially became BRICS partner states on January 1, 2025.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/indonesia-malaysia-thailand-become-brics-partners-1120896303.html
thailand
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/07/1122405454_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_16c0cb00c8551661e8ea49dd599dc114.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
thailand india cooperation, brics block, brics expansion
thailand india cooperation, brics block, brics expansion
Thailand Asks India for Support in Attaining Full BRICS Membership - Foreign Ministry
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has asked Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar for help in upgrading Thailand's partner status within BRICS to a full membership, the Thai Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The Foreign Minister requested India's support for Thailand's interest in joining BRICS during India's Chairmanship of BRICS in 2026," the ministry said in a statement.
The diplomats discussed foreign policy issues in the context of current geopolitical challenges and exchanged views on political issues, in particular on joint efforts to counter emerging threats, including online fraud and assistance to victims of online fraud in India, the ministry added.
"In this regard, Thailand extended an invitation for India to join the International Conference on Global Partnerships to Combat Online Scams, and its interest in co-hosting the event, during 17-18 December 2025 in Bangkok, to further discuss international cooperation in this issue," the statement said.
15 November 2024, 13:35 GMT
The two parties also exchanged views on the situation in the Asia Pacific region, including tensions on the Thai-Cambodian border and the situation in Myanmar.
BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006. In addition to the five core nations — Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa — the group now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. Thailand, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Uganda and Uzbekistan officially became BRICS partner states on January 1, 2025.