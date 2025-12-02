https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/trump-closes-flights-over-venezuela-after-maduros-refusal-to-leave-country---reports-1123208392.html

Trump Closes Flights Over Venezuela After Maduro’s Refusal to Leave Country - Reports

US President Donald Trump urged Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to leave the country by November 28, and after that deadline, announced the closure of Venezuelan airspace, the Reuters news agency reported, citing sources.

The phone call between Trump and Maduro, which lasted less than 15 minutes, took place on November 21, the report said on Monday. During the conversation with Trump, Maduro mentioned a full amnesty for him and his family members, as well as the lifting of sanctions, including those imposed on more than 100 Venezuelan officials, among the conditions for satisfying the US leader’s demand, the report read. Maduro also allegedly proposed that Vice President Delcy Rodriguez lead an interim government until new elections are held, the report noted. The report, while mentioning that Trump rejected most of Maduro's requests, does not specify which ones exactly were in question. On November 29, Trump called on all airlines to consider the airspace above and around Venezuela closed. Venezuelan authorities firmly rejected his call and demanded that the US respect the country's airspace, following up with an appeal to the UN and the International Civil Aviation Organization to condemn Washington's statement, which Caracas says constitutes a threat of the use of force. The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. In September and October, it has repeatedly used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela. On November 3, Trump expressed the opinion that Maduro's days as Venezuela's leader were numbered, while assuring that the US had no plans to wage war against the republic. Caracas viewed these actions as a provocation aimed at destabilizing the region and as a violation of international agreements on the demilitarized and nuclear-free status of the Caribbean.

