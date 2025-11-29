International
Trump Calls on All Airlines to Consider Venezuelan Airspace Closed
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Saturday called on all air carriers to consider the airspace above and around Venezuela closed.
In recent months, the United States has significantly bolstered its military presence in the Caribbean for the fight against "drug trafficking". Media reports say that approximately one-third of the US Navy has been stationed in the region.In September and October, the United States used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs near Venezuela. In late September, media also reported that the US military was working on options for targeting "drug traffickers" inside Venezuela.Earlier, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stated the US actions were aimed at justifying war against Venezuela for the country's oil weath and that Trump was preparing to attack Venezuelan military sites.
13:19 GMT 29.11.2025 (Updated: 13:32 GMT 29.11.2025)
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisPresident Donald Trump points to a reporter as he answers questions during a news conference on Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
"To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
In recent months, the United States has significantly bolstered its military presence in the Caribbean for the fight against "drug trafficking". Media reports say that approximately one-third of the US Navy has been stationed in the region.
In September and October, the United States used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs near Venezuela. In late September, media also reported that the US military was working on options for targeting "drug traffickers" inside Venezuela.
Earlier, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stated the US actions were aimed at justifying war against Venezuela for the country's oil weath and that Trump was preparing to attack Venezuelan military sites.
