Trump Says Under Biden Ukraine Received 'Much' of US Assistance in Cash

During the term of ex-US President Joe Biden, Ukraine was receiving the majority of Washington's assistance in cash, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

"We are not involved in the war monetarily anymore. Biden gave away $350 billion like it was candy. That is a massive amount of money, and much of it in cash, a lot of IT equipment. I do not give away anything. We sell the equipment to NATO. The European nations pay us for the equipment at 100% price, and then they bring it to Ukraine, or whatever they do with it," Trump told a cabinet meeting.During Joe Biden’s presidency, the United States became Ukraine’s largest financial backer, approving more than $180 billion in Ukraine-related funding from 2022 to 2024. Of that total, over $66 billion went to military assistance, while tens of billions more were provided as direct budget support, cash transfers, and economic aid to keep the Ukrainian government operating during the conflict.

