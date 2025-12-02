International
US Can’t Turn Venezuela Into Another Libya — Expert
US Can’t Turn Venezuela Into Another Libya — Expert
The statement on "closing the Venezuelan airspace" is part of American pressure on the Latin American nation, Venezuelan political scientist Emilio Hernandez told Sputnik.
The tensions between the US and Venezuela started rising in August, when the United States began a military buildup in the Caribbean Sea under the pretext of fighting against drug trafficking that, as American officials say, originated from the Latin American nation.In September, the US military announced strikes against vessels near the coast of Venezuela that allegedly are used by drug cartels, though no proof of the boats' involvement in criminal activities was given. On November 13, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth formally announced a military operation under the title "Southern Spear."On November 29, US President Donald Trump urged all airlines to consider airspace "above and surrounding" the Latin American country "closed."
US Can’t Turn Venezuela Into Another Libya — Expert

08:35 GMT 02.12.2025
The statement on "closing the Venezuelan airspace" is part of American pressure on the Latin American nation, Venezuelan political scientist Emilio Hernandez told Sputnik.

Other aspects of this approach are:

Restricting access to financial instruments such as the SWIFT system.
Stealing Venezuela’s financial assets in other countries.
Sanctions against the PDVSA (Petroleos de Venezuela) oil and gas company as the main source of foreign currency income.
These US steps have failed, the expert noted, as Venezuela now has strategic allies such as Russia and China that will likely continue cargo flights to the country. The nation now also produces 95% of its own food, he added.
As for the "Libyan scenario", it also seems unlikely, the political scientist said, as the US lacks armed groups or movements in Venezuela itself as in the case of the Arab country.
"It is clear that they [the US] will fail. Venezuelans already have the necessary experience; from 2016 to 2017, we learned to overcome any difficulties," Hernandez concluded.
The tensions between the US and Venezuela started rising in August, when the United States began a military buildup in the Caribbean Sea under the pretext of fighting against drug trafficking that, as American officials say, originated from the Latin American nation.
In September, the US military announced strikes against vessels near the coast of Venezuela that allegedly are used by drug cartels, though no proof of the boats' involvement in criminal activities was given. On November 13, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth formally announced a military operation under the title "Southern Spear."
On November 29, US President Donald Trump urged all airlines to consider airspace "above and surrounding" the Latin American country "closed."
