https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/first-flight-of-entirely-homegrown-russian-mc-21-plane-expected-in-october---minister-1122978062.html
First Flight of Entirely Homegrown Russian MC-21 Plane Expected in October - Minister
First Flight of Entirely Homegrown Russian MC-21 Plane Expected in October - Minister
Sputnik International
The first flight of an MC-21 passenger plane produced entirely in Russia without imported components is expected this month, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said on Friday.
"This month, we plan to conduct the flight of the first fully import-substituted MC-21," Alikhanov said. The MC-21 is a new generation medium-haul passenger liner. Flight tests of the aircraft using Russian PD-14 engines began in 2025. In addition to the engine, the MC-21, created at Rostec enterprises, received a Russian complex of avionics equipment, a domestic auxiliary power plant, air conditioning and pressure control systems, lighting equipment, aircraft control panels, and so on. In total, more than 70 Russian components have been integrated into the aircraft. Russian state tech corporation Rostec expects that supplies of the MC-21 to airlines will begin in 2026. A major customer of these airliners is the Aeroflot Group, which expects to receive 108 MC-21 places by 2030, and by 2033 to increase their number to 200.
russian mc-21, russian industry and trade, russian mc-21 plane
russian mc-21, russian industry and trade, russian mc-21 plane

First Flight of Entirely Homegrown Russian MC-21 Plane Expected in October - Minister

10:47 GMT 17.10.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first flight of an MC-21 passenger plane produced entirely in Russia without imported components is expected this month, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said on Friday.
"This month, we plan to conduct the flight of the first fully import-substituted MC-21," Alikhanov said.
The MC-21 is a new generation medium-haul passenger liner. Flight tests of the aircraft using Russian PD-14 engines began in 2025. In addition to the engine, the MC-21, created at Rostec enterprises, received a Russian complex of avionics equipment, a domestic auxiliary power plant, air conditioning and pressure control systems, lighting equipment, aircraft control panels, and so on. In total, more than 70 Russian components have been integrated into the aircraft.
Russian state tech corporation Rostec expects that supplies of the MC-21 to airlines will begin in 2026. A major customer of these airliners is the Aeroflot Group, which expects to receive 108 MC-21 places by 2030, and by 2033 to increase their number to 200.
