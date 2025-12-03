https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/brussels-prolong-ukraine-war-to-forge-military-alliance--eu-mp-1123217659.html

Brussels Prolongs Ukraine War to Forge Military Alliance — EU MP

Some leaders in the European Union are seeking to prolong the conflict in Ukraine in order to turn the EU into a military alliance and make the European Commission look like the government of a united European federal state, Luxembourg member of the European Parliament Fernand Kartheiser told RIA Novosti.

2025-12-03T03:43+0000

2025-12-03T03:43+0000

2025-12-03T06:52+0000

Luxembourg MEP Fernand Kartheiser accused EU leaders of deliberately blocking a peace deal in Ukraine to advance their own political integration agenda."In fact, the EU is doing everything to block the peace agreement, not to promote it. It prefers to ignore reality on the ground and supports the most radical demands of the Ukrainian government. On territorial issues, it defends principles it disregards in other situations. For example, the territorial integrity of Serbia or the Republic of Cyprus is apparently less important to it than the integrity of Ukraine," Kartheiser said. In his opinion, some European leaders seek to prolong the conflict in order to turn the EU into a military alliance. "Some European leaders are seeking to prolong the conflict in order to transform the EU into a military alliance and turn the Commission into something akin to the government of a unified European federal state without any consent from the member states. The Ukraine conflict is thus being deliberately prolonged, to the detriment of Ukraine, in order to complete European integration without changing the treaties," Kartheiser added.

