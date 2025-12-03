International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/brussels-prolong-ukraine-war-to-forge-military-alliance--eu-mp-1123217659.html
Brussels Prolongs Ukraine War to Forge Military Alliance — EU MP
Brussels Prolongs Ukraine War to Forge Military Alliance — EU MP
Sputnik International
Some leaders in the European Union are seeking to prolong the conflict in Ukraine in order to turn the EU into a military alliance and make the European Commission look like the government of a united European federal state, Luxembourg member of the European Parliament Fernand Kartheiser told RIA Novosti.
2025-12-03T03:43+0000
2025-12-03T06:52+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
european union (eu)
european parliament
european commission
luxembourg
brussels
europe
russia
eu integration
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/03/1106946012_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1336a4f4f72145e42f53db0efeaf9711.jpg
Luxembourg MEP Fernand Kartheiser accused EU leaders of deliberately blocking a peace deal in Ukraine to advance their own political integration agenda."In fact, the EU is doing everything to block the peace agreement, not to promote it. It prefers to ignore reality on the ground and supports the most radical demands of the Ukrainian government. On territorial issues, it defends principles it disregards in other situations. For example, the territorial integrity of Serbia or the Republic of Cyprus is apparently less important to it than the integrity of Ukraine," Kartheiser said. In his opinion, some European leaders seek to prolong the conflict in order to turn the EU into a military alliance. "Some European leaders are seeking to prolong the conflict in order to transform the EU into a military alliance and turn the Commission into something akin to the government of a unified European federal state without any consent from the member states. The Ukraine conflict is thus being deliberately prolonged, to the detriment of Ukraine, in order to complete European integration without changing the treaties," Kartheiser added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/eus-ukraine-loan-backed-by-frozen-russian-assets-may-hinder-peace-talks---belgian-minister-1123205844.html
ukraine
luxembourg
brussels
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/03/1106946012_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f1fadbc12b077774d0a323655198d97.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu army, eu alliance, european army, eu militarization, europe militarization, europe prolong ukraine war
eu army, eu alliance, european army, eu militarization, europe militarization, europe prolong ukraine war

Brussels Prolongs Ukraine War to Forge Military Alliance — EU MP

03:43 GMT 03.12.2025 (Updated: 06:52 GMT 03.12.2025)
© AP Photo / Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in KyivUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2025
© AP Photo / Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv
Subscribe
Some leaders in the European Union are seeking to prolong the conflict in Ukraine in order to turn the EU into a military alliance and make the European Commission look like the government of a united European federal state, Luxembourg member of the European Parliament Fernand Kartheiser told RIA Novosti.
Luxembourg MEP Fernand Kartheiser accused EU leaders of deliberately blocking a peace deal in Ukraine to advance their own political integration agenda.
"In fact, the EU is doing everything to block the peace agreement, not to promote it. It prefers to ignore reality on the ground and supports the most radical demands of the Ukrainian government. On territorial issues, it defends principles it disregards in other situations. For example, the territorial integrity of Serbia or the Republic of Cyprus is apparently less important to it than the integrity of Ukraine," Kartheiser said.
Rubles, dollars and euros - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2025
Economy
EU's Ukraine Loan Backed by Frozen Russian Assets May Hinder Peace Talks - Belgian Minister
1 December, 14:19 GMT
In his opinion, some European leaders seek to prolong the conflict in order to turn the EU into a military alliance.
"Some European leaders are seeking to prolong the conflict in order to transform the EU into a military alliance and turn the Commission into something akin to the government of a unified European federal state without any consent from the member states. The Ukraine conflict is thus being deliberately prolonged, to the detriment of Ukraine, in order to complete European integration without changing the treaties," Kartheiser added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала