https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/not-moved-away-from-peace--ushakov-after-5-hour-us-russia-talks-1123217479.html

'Not Moved Away from Peace' — Ushakov After 5-Hour US-Russia Talks

'Not Moved Away from Peace' — Ushakov After 5-Hour US-Russia Talks

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff have not discussed specific formulations, but the essence of the documents proposed by the United States on the Ukrainian peace settlement issue, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushaov said.

2025-12-03T03:18+0000

2025-12-03T03:18+0000

2025-12-03T03:18+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

yury ushakov

vladimir putin

steve witkoff

russia

ukraine

russian direct investment fund (rdif)

kremlin

us

jared kushner

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216579_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3c16cba72d39a8a3d95a4524299621e6.jpg

"Of course, we discussed with the US counterparts the essence of the documents, which the Americans submitted to our colleagues some time ago. We discussed the documents. We were not discussing specific formulations, specific proposals, but the essence of these US documents," Ushakov told reporters.According to the Russian presidential aide, the parties discussed the prospects for the long-standing peace settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.Russia and the United States agreed that they would not disclose the essence of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushaov said."We have agreed with our US colleagues that we would not disclose the essence of the held negotiations," Ushakov told reporters."Territorial issues, without solving which we do not see the end of the crisis, have been discussed," he added.The possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, will depend on what progress is made towards a settlement in Ukraine, Yury Ushakov said.On Tuesday, Putin received Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. Apart from the president, Russia was represented by Ushakov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/ukraine-and-europe-resist-us-peace-push-but-reality-on-the-battleground-bites--1123185551.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-russia talks, witkoff in moscow, ukraine peace talks, putin-witkoff meeting, us delegation in russia