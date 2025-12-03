https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/not-moved-away-from-peace--ushakov-after-5-hour-us-russia-talks-1123217479.html
'Not Moved Away from Peace' — Ushakov After 5-Hour US-Russia Talks
'Not Moved Away from Peace' — Ushakov After 5-Hour US-Russia Talks
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff have not discussed specific formulations, but the essence of the documents proposed by the United States on the Ukrainian peace settlement issue, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushaov said.
2025-12-03T03:18+0000
2025-12-03T03:18+0000
2025-12-03T03:18+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
yury ushakov
vladimir putin
steve witkoff
russia
ukraine
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
kremlin
us
jared kushner
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216579_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3c16cba72d39a8a3d95a4524299621e6.jpg
"Of course, we discussed with the US counterparts the essence of the documents, which the Americans submitted to our colleagues some time ago. We discussed the documents. We were not discussing specific formulations, specific proposals, but the essence of these US documents," Ushakov told reporters.According to the Russian presidential aide, the parties discussed the prospects for the long-standing peace settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.Russia and the United States agreed that they would not disclose the essence of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushaov said."We have agreed with our US colleagues that we would not disclose the essence of the held negotiations," Ushakov told reporters."Territorial issues, without solving which we do not see the end of the crisis, have been discussed," he added.The possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, will depend on what progress is made towards a settlement in Ukraine, Yury Ushakov said.On Tuesday, Putin received Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. Apart from the president, Russia was represented by Ushakov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/ukraine-and-europe-resist-us-peace-push-but-reality-on-the-battleground-bites--1123185551.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216579_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e6c66b8bfb4fcc807daa3ef243677bc5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us-russia talks, witkoff in moscow, ukraine peace talks, putin-witkoff meeting, us delegation in russia
us-russia talks, witkoff in moscow, ukraine peace talks, putin-witkoff meeting, us delegation in russia
'Not Moved Away from Peace' — Ushakov After 5-Hour US-Russia Talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff have not discussed specific formulations, but the essence of the documents proposed by the United States on the Ukrainian peace settlement issue, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushaov said.
"Of course, we discussed with the US counterparts the essence of the documents, which the Americans submitted to our colleagues some time ago. We discussed the documents. We were not discussing specific formulations, specific proposals, but the essence of these US documents," Ushakov told reporters.
According to the Russian presidential aide, the parties discussed the prospects for the long-standing peace settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.
"There was a document containing 27 points; it was handed to us, and we reviewed it, of course. Although we didn't work on the wording and there were no discussions with our American colleagues about it. Then we received several more documents, four documents, which were also discussed today," Ushakov told reporters.
Russia and the United States agreed that they would not disclose the essence of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushaov said.
"We have agreed with our US colleagues that we would not disclose the essence of the held negotiations," Ushakov told reporters.
"Territorial issues, without solving which we do not see the end of the crisis, have been discussed," he added.
The possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, will depend on what progress is made towards a settlement in Ukraine, Yury Ushakov said.
"Not moved away from peace, that's for sure," Ushakov told reporters.
On Tuesday, Putin received Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. Apart from the president, Russia was represented by Ushakov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.