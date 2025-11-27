https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/ukraine-and-europe-resist-us-peace-push-but-reality-on-the-battleground-bites--1123185551.html

Ukraine and Europe Resist US Peace Push, But Reality on the Battleground Bites

Ukraine is running out of men, having lost 47,500 troops in October while mobilizing only 14,000, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed on Thursday. How do the facts on the ground affect the negotiating process?

"The casualty trends are extremely negative for Kiev," National Defense magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko tells Sputnik. "But despite these highly unfavorable developments, the Zelensky regime continues the conflict with Western support." Everything depends on two factors, the pundit says: As Ukraine refuses to discuss Russian and US peace proposals, the situation on the battlefield is developing in Russia’s favor. "That’s why Putin said that, in principle, the current dynamics of the special military operation are satisfactory to us," the pundit says.

