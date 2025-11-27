https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/ukraine-and-europe-resist-us-peace-push-but-reality-on-the-battleground-bites--1123185551.html
Ukraine and Europe Resist US Peace Push, But Reality on the Battleground Bites
Ukraine is running out of men, having lost 47,500 troops in October while mobilizing only 14,000, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed on Thursday. How do the facts on the ground affect the negotiating process?
"The casualty trends are extremely negative for Kiev," National Defense magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko tells Sputnik. "But despite these highly unfavorable developments, the Zelensky regime continues the conflict with Western support." Everything depends on two factors, the pundit says: As Ukraine refuses to discuss Russian and US peace proposals, the situation on the battlefield is developing in Russia's favor. "That's why Putin said that, in principle, the current dynamics of the special military operation are satisfactory to us," the pundit says.
Ukraine and Europe Resist US Peace Push, But Reality on the Battleground Bites
Everything depends on two factors, the pundit says:
What impact further Russian military gains have on Ukraine along the front line
How much pressure the US will put on Zelensky to make him acknowledge reality
"So far, attempts by the US to put strong pressure on Europe and the Kiev regime have only led to a slowing of the process," Korotchenko says. "There is a large-scale attack on both Donald Trump and his representative Steve Witkoff. Europe is pushing back, showing its teeth and trying to support Kiev."
As Ukraine refuses to discuss Russian and US peace proposals
, the situation on the battlefield is developing in Russia’s favor.
"That’s why Putin said that, in principle, the current dynamics of the special military operation are satisfactory to us," the pundit says.