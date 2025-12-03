International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/russian-forces-liberate-chervonoe-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1123218009.html
Russian Forces Liberate Chervonoe Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Chervonoe Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok took control of the settlement of Chervonoe in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2025-12-03T09:28+0000
2025-12-03T09:28+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
zaporozhye
ukraine
russian defense ministry
russian black sea fleet
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0c/1120523484_0:282:3074:2011_1920x0_80_0_0_2796011e58aeef100e17ea77fda235e5.jpg
"Battlegroup Vostok continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Chervonoe in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 430 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.Kiev has also lost up to 220 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad, and over 235 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Vostok, the statement read.Additionally, the Russian Black Sea Fleet destroyed two unmanned Ukrainian armed forces boats in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/russian-forces-complete-liberation-of-pokrovsk-defense-ministry-confirms-1123213215.html
russia
zaporozhye
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0c/1120523484_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1e87545e076c5c8e4dc4567921ee995.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces liberate, zaporozhye region, russian defense ministry
russian forces liberate, zaporozhye region, russian defense ministry

Russian Forces Liberate Chervonoe Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

09:28 GMT 03.12.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman prepares to fire a mortar towards Ukrainian positions
A Russian serviceman prepares to fire a mortar towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Vostok took control of the settlement of Chervonoe in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Battlegroup Vostok continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Chervonoe in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 430 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 430 servicepeople, a Kozak combat armored vehicle, four vehicles, and two artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev has also lost up to 220 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad, and over 235 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Vostok, the statement read.
Additionally, the Russian Black Sea Fleet destroyed two unmanned Ukrainian armed forces boats in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the ministry said.
Combat operation of the Grad MLRS near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Complete Liberation of Pokrovsk, Defense Ministry Confirms
Yesterday, 12:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала