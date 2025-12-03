https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/russian-forces-liberate-chervonoe-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1123218009.html
Russian Forces Liberate Chervonoe Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok took control of the settlement of Chervonoe in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Battlegroup Vostok continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Chervonoe in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 430 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.Kiev has also lost up to 220 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad, and over 235 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Vostok, the statement read.Additionally, the Russian Black Sea Fleet destroyed two unmanned Ukrainian armed forces boats in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the ministry said.
2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Vostok took control of the settlement of Chervonoe in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Battlegroup Vostok continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Chervonoe in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 430 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 430 servicepeople, a Kozak combat armored vehicle, four vehicles, and two artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev has also lost
up to 220 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad, and over 235 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Vostok, the statement read.
Additionally, the Russian Black Sea Fleet destroyed two unmanned Ukrainian armed forces boats in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the ministry said.