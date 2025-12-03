https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/slovak-govt-mulls-suing-eu-over-planned-ban-of-russian-gas-imports-1123221235.html

Slovak Gov't Mulls Suing EU Over Planned Ban of Russian Gas Imports

The Slovak government has discussed the possibility of filing a lawsuit against the European Union over Brussels' decision to ban Russian gas imports to the bloc, according to a document published on the Slovak cabinet website on Wednesday.

In August, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico instructed the cabinet to study the possibility of appealing the decision of the European Commission to impose a ban on Russian gas imports if Slovakia does not receive an exemption or compensation. The document should serve as the basis for possible legal steps if Slovakia's remarks are not taken into account while adopting a resolution to stop Russian natural gas imports at the EU level, the cabinet said. Fico has repeatedly said that he supports continued energy supplies from Russia to the EU, as abandoning them will negatively affect the cost of energy resources in the EU and the competitiveness of the bloc. Earlier in the day, the EU Council said that EU countries had adopted a preliminary agreement to ban imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline gas from Russia as part of the REPowerEU energy plan. The agreement envisages a gradual ban on imports of both LNG and pipeline gas from Russia. The full ban on LNG imports will take effect from the end of 2026, while the ban on pipeline gas imports from Russia will come into force in the fall of 2027. The authors of the bill confirmed that Russian gas imports would be prohibited six weeks after the regulation comes into force, leaving a transitional period for existing gas supply contracts. As for long-term LNG import contracts, the ban will apply from January 1, 2027, in accordance with the 19th sanctions package, while long-term pipeline gas agreements will be prohibited from September 30, 2027, to meet gas storage filling goals. The pipeline gas import ban may come into force no later than November 1, 2027. In the REPowerEU plan released in the spring of 2022, EU countries set a goal of phasing out Russian pipeline gas by 2027-2028. Since then, the structure of EU imports of Russian gas has undergone minor changes: the share of LNG has increased to 40% from approximately a third, while pipeline gas decreased to 60% from about 70%.

