EU Understands That Seizure of Russian Assets Will Have Consequences
The European Union understands that the theft of Russian assets will have consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"The European Union still understands, deep down, that theft, especially on such a large scale, will not go without consequences for those involved in this criminal scheme, and they will have to answer for it one way or another. Consequently, there is an active process of shifting responsibility going on," Zakharova told a briefing. Any illegal actions by the EU against Russian assets will receive a harsh response from Moscow and the entire international community, the spokeswoman added. The European Commission is seeking to get EU countries to use the Russian Central Bank's assets to finance Ukraine's war effort. On November 8, Belgian news agency Belga reported that around 140 billion euros in Russian money could be used as a so-called reparations loan, which Ukraine would only repay if it receives "compensation for material damage" from Russia. Belgium opposes the plan over fears of legal consequences.Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the European Union and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros. Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in Euroclear, a Belgium-based securities depository.
EU Understands That Seizure of Russian Assets Will Have Consequences

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The European Union understands that the theft of Russian assets will have consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"The European Union still understands, deep down, that theft, especially on such a large scale, will not go without consequences for those involved in this criminal scheme, and they will have to answer for it one way or another. Consequently, there is an active process of shifting responsibility going on," Zakharova told a briefing.
Any illegal actions by the EU against Russian assets will receive a harsh response from Moscow and the entire international community, the spokeswoman added.
"A package of countermeasures is already being prepared in the event of actual theft, seizure of Russian Federation assets," Zakharova also said.
The European Commission is seeking to get EU countries to use the Russian Central Bank's assets to finance Ukraine's war effort. On November 8, Belgian news agency Belga reported that around 140 billion euros in Russian money could be used as a so-called reparations loan, which Ukraine would only repay if it receives "compensation for material damage" from Russia. Belgium opposes the plan over fears of legal consequences.
Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the European Union and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros. Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in Euroclear, a Belgium-based securities depository.
