Moscow and Chinese Regions to Cooperate in High-Tech Sectors

Moscow and Chinese Regions to Cooperate in High-Tech Sectors

An international forum titled Dialogue for Development: Cooperation Between the City of Moscow and the Regions of the People’s Republic of China was held in Shenzhen, bringing together representatives of the Russian and Chinese business and expert communities, the press service of Moscow’s Department of Investment and Industrial Policy reported.

Participants included the Russian diplomatic mission in China, regional and municipal officials, investors, companies, industry experts, business associations, and young entrepreneurs.During the forum, the two sides discussed expanding cooperation, developing new formats of interaction, and launching joint projects at the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Representatives of the SEZ signed cooperation agreements with the Shandong-based Lunai Information Technology Group and the Shanghai Youth Entrepreneurship Fund.“On behalf of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, we continue to strengthen the capital’s international cooperation with friendly countries in the fields of industry and high technology. China remains a key partner for our city: we share a similar pace of development, a high level of technological competence, and a common interest in building modern industrial infrastructure. The Shenzhen forum proved its effectiveness — as a result, participants have already begun developing new joint projects in microelectronics, electric transport, pharmaceuticals, robotics, and other promising sectors operating within the Technopolis Moscow SEZ,” said Maksim Liksutov, Moscow’s deputy mayor for transport and industry.The program included an opening ceremony, panel discussions, and sector-specific meetings with business representatives from Guangdong Province. Participants were presented with Moscow’s investment and industrial potential, learned about the support measures available in the Russian capital’s special economic zone, and discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in microelectronics, high-tech food production, artificial intelligence, and other advanced industries.Moscow and various regions of China have been actively cooperating for many years. For example, in 2024, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Beijing Mayor Yin Yong signed a cooperation program between the two city governments for 2024–2026. Key areas of collaboration include sharing expertise and implementing joint projects in trade and economic cooperation, telecommunications and IT, environmental protection, and more.

