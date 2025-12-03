https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/moscows-cooperation-with-chinese-regions-topic-of-shenzhen-forum-1123221596.html

Moscow’s Cooperation With Chinese Regions Topic of Shenzhen Forum

Moscow’s Cooperation With Chinese Regions Topic of Shenzhen Forum

Sputnik International

The international Dialogue for Development: Cooperation Between the City of Moscow and the Regions of the People’s Republic of China forum will be held on December 3 and 4 in Shenzhen, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry Maksim Liksutov announced.

2025-12-03T16:15+0000

2025-12-03T16:15+0000

2025-12-03T16:15+0000

world

moscow

china

beijing

cooperation

sergei sobyanin

shenzhen

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0c/1120857834_0:165:3055:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_0260f960ba521f33dc101fcedbe93a69.jpg

“On behalf of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, we are consistently strengthening the capital’s international cooperation in industry and high technology,” Liksutov said. He stressed that China remained a key partner for the Russian capital. The Shenzhen forum will be an important platform for dialogue with the region’s business community, “allowing us to showcase Moscow’s capabilities and discuss new projects in microelectronics, electric transport, pharmaceuticals, robotics, and other promising sectors developing within the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone,” he added. The forum will bring together representatives of the Russian and Chinese business and expert communities, including the Russian diplomatic missions in China, investors, business associations, industry specialists, companies and officials from both sides. Its goal is to expand cooperative ties, discuss new forms of interaction and promote joint projects in high-tech industries. Following the official opening ceremony, panel discussions and specialized meetings will be held with Shenzhen’s business community. Attendees will learn about the investment and industrial potential of the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone, support measures for high-tech enterprises and discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation in microelectronics, advanced food production, artificial intelligence, robotics, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, biotechnology, the bioeconomy, electric vehicle manufacturing, real estate development and cosmetology. They will also present prospective joint projects. Moscow and Chinese regions have long maintained active cooperation. In 2024, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and Beijing Mayor Yin Yong signed a cooperation program between the two city governments for 2024–2026. Key areas of cooperation between Moscow and Beijing include sharing best practice and implementing joint projects in trade and economic cooperation, telecommunications and IT technology, environmental protection, social welfare and healthcare, education, culture and tourism and urban development policy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/russia-launches-creation-of-mohe-naiba-international-transport-corridor-1123168364.html

moscow

china

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

international dialogue for development, cooperation between the city of moscow and the regions of the people’s republic of china, deputy mayor of moscow for transport and industry maksim liksutov