https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/russia-india-have-prospects-for-partnership-in-arctic---deputy-prime-minister-1123224118.html

Russia, India Have Prospects for Partnership in Arctic - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia, India Have Prospects for Partnership in Arctic - Deputy Prime Minister

Sputnik International

Russia and India have prospects for partnership in the Arctic, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik in an interview.

2025-12-04T09:52+0000

2025-12-04T09:52+0000

2025-12-04T09:55+0000

world

denis manturov

russia

arctic

rosatom

liquefied natural gas (lng)

northern sea route

india

putin's state visit to india

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105320/04/1053200487_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_77f8681a677199a25fd32301fe3b387b.jpg

"Organizing joint production of Arctic-class vessels could become a promising area of cooperation," Manturov said when asked about possible formats for a Russia-India partnership in Arctic shipbuilding. The deputy prime minister also said that navigation in the Arctic requires high ice-class cargo vessels such as tankers, bulk carriers, container ships, and LNG carriers, since the climate and geophysical conditions in this region are quite challenging. The countries are already engaged in dialogue on this topic within a specially established working group of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission, co-chaired by Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Manturov added. In late August, Manturov said that Russia and India are aiming for joint development of the Northern Sea Route and the International North-South Transport Corridor.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/russia-ready-to-expand-joint-aviation-cooperation-with-india--russian-deputy-pm-manturov-1123222236.html

russia

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, india, partnership in the arctic, russian first deputy prime minister denis manturov