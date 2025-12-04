International
Russia, India Have Prospects for Partnership in Arctic - Deputy Prime Minister
Russia, India Have Prospects for Partnership in Arctic - Deputy Prime Minister
Russia and India have prospects for partnership in the Arctic, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik in an interview.
"Organizing joint production of Arctic-class vessels could become a promising area of cooperation," Manturov said when asked about possible formats for a Russia-India partnership in Arctic shipbuilding. The deputy prime minister also said that navigation in the Arctic requires high ice-class cargo vessels such as tankers, bulk carriers, container ships, and LNG carriers, since the climate and geophysical conditions in this region are quite challenging. The countries are already engaged in dialogue on this topic within a specially established working group of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission, co-chaired by Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Manturov added. In late August, Manturov said that Russia and India are aiming for joint development of the Northern Sea Route and the International North-South Transport Corridor.
Russia, India Have Prospects for Partnership in Arctic - Deputy Prime Minister

09:52 GMT 04.12.2025 (Updated: 09:55 GMT 04.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and India have prospects for partnership in the Arctic, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik in an interview.
"Organizing joint production of Arctic-class vessels could become a promising area of cooperation," Manturov said when asked about possible formats for a Russia-India partnership in Arctic shipbuilding.
The deputy prime minister also said that navigation in the Arctic requires high ice-class cargo vessels such as tankers, bulk carriers, container ships, and LNG carriers, since the climate and geophysical conditions in this region are quite challenging.
The countries are already engaged in dialogue on this topic within a specially established working group of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission, co-chaired by Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Manturov added.
In late August, Manturov said that Russia and India are aiming for joint development of the Northern Sea Route and the International North-South Transport Corridor.
