https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/russia-india-have-prospects-for-partnership-in-arctic---deputy-prime-minister-1123224118.html
Russia, India Have Prospects for Partnership in Arctic - Deputy Prime Minister
Russia, India Have Prospects for Partnership in Arctic - Deputy Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Russia and India have prospects for partnership in the Arctic, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik in an interview.
2025-12-04T09:52+0000
2025-12-04T09:52+0000
2025-12-04T09:55+0000
world
denis manturov
russia
arctic
rosatom
liquefied natural gas (lng)
northern sea route
india
putin's state visit to india
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105320/04/1053200487_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_77f8681a677199a25fd32301fe3b387b.jpg
"Organizing joint production of Arctic-class vessels could become a promising area of cooperation," Manturov said when asked about possible formats for a Russia-India partnership in Arctic shipbuilding. The deputy prime minister also said that navigation in the Arctic requires high ice-class cargo vessels such as tankers, bulk carriers, container ships, and LNG carriers, since the climate and geophysical conditions in this region are quite challenging. The countries are already engaged in dialogue on this topic within a specially established working group of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission, co-chaired by Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Manturov added. In late August, Manturov said that Russia and India are aiming for joint development of the Northern Sea Route and the International North-South Transport Corridor.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/russia-ready-to-expand-joint-aviation-cooperation-with-india--russian-deputy-pm-manturov-1123222236.html
russia
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105320/04/1053200487_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f605a8e4e887b7480cd3582a47cb856.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, india, partnership in the arctic, russian first deputy prime minister denis manturov
russia, india, partnership in the arctic, russian first deputy prime minister denis manturov
Russia, India Have Prospects for Partnership in Arctic - Deputy Prime Minister
09:52 GMT 04.12.2025 (Updated: 09:55 GMT 04.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and India have prospects for partnership in the Arctic, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik in an interview.
"Organizing joint production of Arctic-class vessels could become a promising area of cooperation," Manturov said when asked about possible formats for a Russia-India partnership in Arctic shipbuilding.
The deputy prime minister also said that navigation in the Arctic requires high ice-class cargo vessels such as tankers, bulk carriers, container ships, and LNG carriers, since the climate and geophysical conditions in this region are quite challenging.
The countries are already engaged in dialogue on this topic within a specially established working group of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission, co-chaired by Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Manturov added.
In late August, Manturov said that Russia and India
are aiming for joint development of the Northern Sea Route and the International North-South Transport Corridor.